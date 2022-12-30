ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin men's hockey falls to Clarkson in Kwik Trip Face-Off final

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUBH2_0jyLffLn00

Wisconsin men’s hockey team fell behind early and never completely recovered Thursday night.

Fueled by a first-period goal and a score on a 5-on-3 power play, Clarkson scored a 3-1 victory over the Badgers in the championship game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in front of a crowd of 6,584 at Fiserv Forum.

Wisconsin (8-12) outshot the Golden Knights, 30-25, but struggled to finish chances in and out of its power play. And the times the Badgers did get off a strong shot, Clarkson goaltender Ethan Haider (29 saves) was there to clean up the mess.

“You look at it, it was a pretty even game,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “They made the most, when they got the lead, of making it hard on us, but I’m real happy with our effort. Give them credit on how they defended us. All in all we had lots of good things that happened in the two games, but it wasn’t enough to get a win.”

Chris Klack’s unassisted goal in the first period and Anthony Romano’s power play goal in the second were the difference makers for Clarkson, which raised its record to 9-8-2. The team added an empty net goal in the final seconds for its final margin of victory.

The win extended the Golden Knights unbeaten streak against Wisconsin over the past two seasons to three. Counting their series with UW last season, Clarkson is 2-0-1 against the Badgers during that stretch.

“I think they’re just a really structured team. That’s what they do well,” senior Jack Gorniak said. “They don’t give up many chances. They play sound defensively. …. But tonight, we had our chances. I thought we were rolling pretty well, but just couldn’t get it done at the end there.”

Freshman Cruz Lucius scored a short-handed goal for UW at the 16:34 mark of the second period to cut the deficit in half, but the Badgers couldn't build on that momentum the rest of the night.

That stretch of the game included a power play with about 7½ minutes left that generate little.

“We just weren’t sharp on it,” Granato said. “It was at the point in the game where I thought with all we’d gone through and survived that 5-minute kill after they got the 5-on-3 goal, that was our time to take advantage of it and just couldn’t generate anything.”

The Badgers played the tournament without standout freshman Charlie Stramel, who is competing for the U.S. national team at the World Junior Championship.

Wednesday UW shook off a sluggish start with two second period goals and went on to defeat Lake Superior State, 4-0. Thursday Clarkson struck first blood at the 8:35 mark of the first period and doubled the lead on Romano’s goal, which came at the 6:32 mark of the second period, shortly after Luke La Master was hit with a major penalty for contact to the head of a Clarkson play.

Already in penalty kill, UW was put in the unenviable spot of being two-men down. It only took 13 seconds for the Golden Knights to make the Badgers pay on the scoreboard.

The 2-0 lead allowed Clarkson to go deeper into its bench and in the third period allowed them expand the rink as they would deflect the puck into Badgers end to slow down the game.

It was a tough end of the game for a UW squad that will attempt the get back on track next Friday and Saturday against Notre Dame at home.

“It kind of broke up our momentum and our ability to attack in ways,” Granato said. “Credit to them on that part of it. Again, I thought it was a pretty even game. They did what they needed to do to win and we couldn’t generate enough to make it any harder on the goalie.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: Fans Unimpressed With Double Digit Win Over WMU

The 15th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball team improved to 10-2 Friday night. The Badgers survived a fierce performance from Western Michigan at the Kohl Center. The Broncos came into the contest with a 4-8 record, but they held tough with the Badgers for most of the game. The Badgers...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look

You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Gard discusses benefits of reserve players coming into Western Michigan game late

Greg Gard noted the benefits of a tune-up game against Western Michigan on Friday. This was much a needed breather for the team, and it showed on the court. Wisconsin held on for a 10-point win and the starters contributed to the double-digit win. Some of the starters were taken out in the final 2 minutes of the game and Gard gave other reserved players time on the floor at the end of the game.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out as Wisconsin men's basketball downs Western Michigan

There wasn't much immediate evidence Friday night that the longest in-season break in 34 years left a mark on the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team. The 15th-ranked Badgers made four of their first six shots to build a lead but needed a second-half surge by Steven Crowl to pull away from Western Michigan in their final nonconference game.
MADISON, WI
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022

The Western Michigan Broncos take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Western Michigan Wisconsin prediction and pick. The Wisconsin Badgers might have sorted out their problems and dealt with their deficiencies, but we can’t know for sure. Wisconsin has a 9-2 record, but a recent win over Iowa doesn’t look nearly as good now as it did when it happened. Iowa has crashed, losing to Eastern Illinois by nine points at home (in a game it was favored to win by 31.5 points) and then getting sandblasted by Nebraska. The win over Marquette in overtime looks better, but the five-point win over Maryland looks worse, given that Maryland no-showed against UCLA after the Terps’ loss to the Badgers. Wisconsin played a ton of close games in November and early December, beating Dayton by one point and losing at home to Wake Forest by three. The margins have been so small for the Badgers that it’s hard to know where they stand in late December. Coach Greg Gard has a team with plenty of potential, but the pieces haven’t fully come together, at least not yet. A lot of college basketball analysts need to see more from Wisconsin before upgrading this team in various projections for the remainder of the season.
MADISON, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Wisconsin lands major transfer QB

Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
WSAW

9 charged in Adams County drug investigation

DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy