Wisconsin men's hockey falls to Clarkson in Kwik Trip Face-Off final

Wisconsin men’s hockey team fell behind early and never completely recovered Thursday night.

Fueled by a first-period goal and a score on a 5-on-3 power play, Clarkson scored a 3-1 victory over the Badgers in the championship game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in front of a crowd of 6,584 at Fiserv Forum.

Wisconsin (8-12) outshot the Golden Knights, 30-25, but struggled to finish chances in and out of its power play. And the times the Badgers did get off a strong shot, Clarkson goaltender Ethan Haider (29 saves) was there to clean up the mess.

“You look at it, it was a pretty even game,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “They made the most, when they got the lead, of making it hard on us, but I’m real happy with our effort. Give them credit on how they defended us. All in all we had lots of good things that happened in the two games, but it wasn’t enough to get a win.”

Chris Klack’s unassisted goal in the first period and Anthony Romano’s power play goal in the second were the difference makers for Clarkson, which raised its record to 9-8-2. The team added an empty net goal in the final seconds for its final margin of victory.

The win extended the Golden Knights unbeaten streak against Wisconsin over the past two seasons to three. Counting their series with UW last season, Clarkson is 2-0-1 against the Badgers during that stretch.

“I think they’re just a really structured team. That’s what they do well,” senior Jack Gorniak said. “They don’t give up many chances. They play sound defensively. …. But tonight, we had our chances. I thought we were rolling pretty well, but just couldn’t get it done at the end there.”

Freshman Cruz Lucius scored a short-handed goal for UW at the 16:34 mark of the second period to cut the deficit in half, but the Badgers couldn't build on that momentum the rest of the night.

That stretch of the game included a power play with about 7½ minutes left that generate little.

“We just weren’t sharp on it,” Granato said. “It was at the point in the game where I thought with all we’d gone through and survived that 5-minute kill after they got the 5-on-3 goal, that was our time to take advantage of it and just couldn’t generate anything.”

The Badgers played the tournament without standout freshman Charlie Stramel, who is competing for the U.S. national team at the World Junior Championship.

Wednesday UW shook off a sluggish start with two second period goals and went on to defeat Lake Superior State, 4-0. Thursday Clarkson struck first blood at the 8:35 mark of the first period and doubled the lead on Romano’s goal, which came at the 6:32 mark of the second period, shortly after Luke La Master was hit with a major penalty for contact to the head of a Clarkson play.

Already in penalty kill, UW was put in the unenviable spot of being two-men down. It only took 13 seconds for the Golden Knights to make the Badgers pay on the scoreboard.

The 2-0 lead allowed Clarkson to go deeper into its bench and in the third period allowed them expand the rink as they would deflect the puck into Badgers end to slow down the game.

It was a tough end of the game for a UW squad that will attempt the get back on track next Friday and Saturday against Notre Dame at home.

“It kind of broke up our momentum and our ability to attack in ways,” Granato said. “Credit to them on that part of it. Again, I thought it was a pretty even game. They did what they needed to do to win and we couldn’t generate enough to make it any harder on the goalie.”