Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Trojan Holiday Classic: Columbus boys basketball hands Hartfield Academy first loss
NEW HOPE — The Columbus High School boys basketball team is “growing.”. Head coach Phillip Morris has seen glimpses of what the Falcons could be this season, but the growing pains of a young team have led to “inconsistent” practices and games in their non-district schedule.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball suffers first home loss to Ole Miss in 16 years
STARKVILLE — New Year’s Day brought a tough loss for Mississippi State in its Southeastern Conference home opener against its in-state rival. Ole Miss came into Humphrey Coliseum and earned a hard fought 61-50 win, the first win over the Bulldogs on the road for Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the first win for the program at the Hump since 2007.
Forbes, Bulldog bowl goals ‘To finish the season, finish what we started’
TAMPA -- Well, yes. There was a choice to make. Then again, come down to it, for Emmanuel Forbes it wasn’t really a decision after all. Not after all he and his Mississippi State squad-mates have gone through before, during, and especially after the regular season. “They influenced me...
Ole Miss puts its momentum on the line Sunday in Starkville
The Ole Miss women's basketball team had a terrific 2022. There was an NCAA Tournament berth and their 12-2 start to the 2022-2023 season, including a barn-rash whipping of Auburn in their SEC opener, has built quite a buzz around head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's squad. Now it's time to get...
Commercial Dispatch
What’s in a name? For Mississippi State men’s basketball’s four ‘Juniors,’ quite a bit
STARKVILLE — When he looks around the Mississippi State locker room, freshman guard Shawn Jones Jr. can’t help but notice it. For once, in this aspect, he’s not alone. “This is the first time I’ve had more than one person be a ‘Junior’ on my team,” Jones said.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: 200 years ago steamboats arrived in Columbus
The new year marks the 200th anniversary of the first steamboat to arrive at Columbus. It was the Steamer Cotton Plant, which arrived in March 1823. Prior to the arrival of the Cotton Plant, Columbus’ river commerce had been by flatboats and keelboats. The earliest newspaper reference to river...
No. 24 Mississippi State faces Illinois with heavy hearts
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mississippi State players and staff felt they knew what Mike Leach would want them to do following the Dec. 12 death of the Bulldogs coach due to complications from a heart condition: play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. “It has been expressed and they...
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 1-1-23
■ Mamas and Mimosas: Mamas and Mimosas will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Dunkington, 109 South Lafayette St., Starkville. It is an experience for mamas to sit back and enjoy with other mamas while setting their goals for the year in a judgment free zone. Tickets: $40, can be purchased via the link on the event Facebook page.
Commercial Dispatch
Bobby Williams
COLUMBUS — Bobby L. Williams, 71, died Dec. 24, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with Durward Minor officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Charles Jones
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Charles Samuel Jones died Dec. 29, 2022, at AHC Covington Care and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Danny Williams
Danny Wayne Williams, age 73, of Columbus, MS, passed away December 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Grace Baptist Church with Rev. Charlie Whitney and Dr. Billy Richard Williams officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Memorial Gardens of Columbus with military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Gladys Hollis
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Gladys Mae Hollis, 90, died Dec. 26, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Gilmore Addition of Sulligent City Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
In Memoriam
From public servants to a decorated war hero to a master craftsman to a legendary coach and long-serving recreation figures, 2022 marked the departure of many memorable people in the Golden Triangle. Brad Freeman, 97, Caledonia. Decorated veteran and last surviving member of the famed “Band of Brothers” company of...
Commercial Dispatch
Velek tapped as interim Lowndes recreation director
Tom Velek has been chosen to lead the Lowndes County Recreation Department as the short-term successor to the late Roger Short. The board of supervisors on Friday approved hiring Velek as interim recreation director on a 4-1 vote at its last meeting of 2022, with District 5 Supervisor Leroy Brooks voting no.
Commercial Dispatch
Jeanette Sorrells
GATTMAN — Jeanette Howard Sorrells, 81, died Dec. 26, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Edward Puckett officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
New Year brings changes
Well, this is it. 2023 is here and that, of course, means 2022 is history. 2022 was a year of change for me. I started the year off right, hospitalized with an infection that required emergency surgery. I, being a journalist and more significantly a managing editor, kept working from a hospital bed and managed to put out a paper from there as well.
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
Commercial Dispatch
Robert Bell
STARKVILLE — Robert James Bell, 76, died Dec. 26, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Blackjack M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Fox Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Zebedee Jones
REFORM, Ala. — Zebedee “Big Zeb” Jones, 74, died Dec. 27, 2022, at DCH Regional Medical center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, at Lavender’s Funeral Services. Lavender’s Funeral Services of Aliceville, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
wtva.com
Starkville looking forward to completion of long-awaited projects
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - With the new year comes new projects, new goals and new desires for Mississippi cities like Starkville. "Progress. My motto is always progress. More and better," Mayor Lynn Spruill said. She’s looking forward to the completion of several projects. There's a build grant to make...
Comments / 0