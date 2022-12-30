Well, this is it. 2023 is here and that, of course, means 2022 is history. 2022 was a year of change for me. I started the year off right, hospitalized with an infection that required emergency surgery. I, being a journalist and more significantly a managing editor, kept working from a hospital bed and managed to put out a paper from there as well.

