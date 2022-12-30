Earlier this year, it was announced that Neil Gaiman's The Graveyard Book is being adapted by Walt Disney Studios. According to the initial reports, an adaptation of the best-selling 2008 novel is in development with Marc Forster (World War Z) set to direct. The road to this adaptation has been a bit wonky and was originally being developed for film by Miramax by Neil Jordan, but the rights ended up being purchased by Disney. The original version was expected to be helmed by Henry Selick (Coraline), but it was canceled. In addition to changing hands, there's another bit of news that might make fans of the book nervous. Gaiman recently revealed on Tumblr (via CBR) that he's not involved with the project.

4 DAYS AGO