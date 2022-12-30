Read full article on original website
Ruggero Deodato Dies: Director Of Notorious ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ Was 83
Ruggero Deodato, the Italian filmmaker whose hyper-realistic found-footage horror pic Cannibal Holocaust got him arrested and was banned in more than 50 countries, died today, Italian media reported. He was 83. No details of his death were given. Deodato wrote and/or directed dozens of films and TV shows spanning myriad genres during a 60-year career, but none was more notorious, controversial or scrutinized than 1980’s Cannibal Holocaust. The film’s intense and authentic-looking gore led many to believe that local actors actually were murdered on screen. The film was seized by Italian authorities, who later arrested Deodato and put him on trial...
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
Horror details after Taylor Goodridge, 17, dies at boarding school after ‘officials ignored her crippling pain’
A TEENAGER has died after a boarding school she attended ignored her complaints of "extreme pain," according to a lawsuit filed by her family. Taylor Goodridge, 17, was a student at the Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, when she collapsed and died on December 20. Her family believes she...
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
Bill Pence Dies: Telluride Film Festival Co-Founder Was 82
Bill Pence, a former VP at Janus Films who co-founded the integral Telluride Film Festival in 1974, has died. He was 82. The Telluride Daily Planet said Pence died December 6 after a long illness. A native of Minneapolis, Pence launched the Telluride fest with his wife, Stella, along with friend and film historian James Card, who became the event’s co-director, and Tom Luddy, who still co-directs the fest today. The inaugural festival at the Colorado burg’s Sheridan Opera House — and a local bar — featured tributes to Francis Ford Coppola, Gloria Swanson and Leni Riefenstahl and was a surprise...
Corydon Times-Republican
‘Harry Potter’ actor Harry Melling says transgender rights are ‘very simple’ issue
‘Harry Potter’ actor Harry Melling says transgender rights are ‘very simple’ issue. Harry Melling says transgender rights are a “very simple” issue after the backlash against ‘Harry Potter’ writer JK Rowling.
Fanny and Alexander: revisiting the haunting (and very, very long) Scandinavian classic
The Swedish period drama Fanny and Alexander opens with a shot of a puppet theatre on which are inscribed the words Ei blot til lyst – “not solely for pleasure”. This motto sets the tone for the unconventional and often unnerving tale that follows: despite the 1982 film revolving substantially around Christmas festivities, it is no Hallmark holiday bauble. Rather, from that first meticulous frame to its last, director Ingmar Bergman seeks to convey a complex and often confronting story about grief, autonomy, and navigating the acts of one’s life.
Corydon Times-Republican
Mark Ruffalo is 'praying' for 'brother' Jeremy Renner after horror accident
Mark Ruffalo is 'praying' for 'brother' Jeremy Renner after horror accident. Marvel star Mark Ruffalo is praying for Jeremy Renner and hails him as his "brother" after he was hospitalised following a snowplough accident.
ComicBook
Neil Gaiman Reveals Unexpected Update on The Graveyard Book Movie
Earlier this year, it was announced that Neil Gaiman's The Graveyard Book is being adapted by Walt Disney Studios. According to the initial reports, an adaptation of the best-selling 2008 novel is in development with Marc Forster (World War Z) set to direct. The road to this adaptation has been a bit wonky and was originally being developed for film by Miramax by Neil Jordan, but the rights ended up being purchased by Disney. The original version was expected to be helmed by Henry Selick (Coraline), but it was canceled. In addition to changing hands, there's another bit of news that might make fans of the book nervous. Gaiman recently revealed on Tumblr (via CBR) that he's not involved with the project.
Corydon Times-Republican
Queen Consort Camilla celebrates 80th anniversary of British Forces Broadcasting Service
Queen Consort Camilla celebrates 80th anniversary of British Forces Broadcasting Service. Queen Consort Camilla has praised the "exemplary courage and adaptability" of Armed Forces personnel in a message celebrating the work of the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS) on the organisation's 80th anniversary.
The Saddest Death From Who Framed Roger Rabbit Still Haunts Fans To This Day
"Who Framed Roger Rabbit" is a film that seamlessly blends fantasy and reality. While the movie is overall light-hearted, the narrative does feature dark undertones that add more complexity to the story. In a world where cartoon characters and real people work side-by-side in Hollywood, the city's gritty underbelly is exposed when a shocking murder rocks the entertainment community. To solve the case, an embittered private investigator named Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) is forced to team up with a cartoon performer named Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer), who's been falsely accused of the crime. As the unlikely duo works to clear Roger's name, they come across some of the classic cartoon characters audiences know and love, as well as a few "toons" who are unique to the film.
A Pinch of Irony, a Splash of Derision: How Supporting Performances Brought Extra Flavor to Their Respective Films
Some of this year’s best supporting performances in film didn’t arise from your classic scenery-chewing powerhouse monologues or even a de rigueur prolonged cameo by a stalwart veteran — the kinds of smaller dramatic roles that net major industry awards. For every heartrending speech in Women Talking, The Whale and The Fabelmans, there are still dozens of biting one-liners and sidesplitting visual gags in a handful of 2022’s strongest comedies that should not go ignored. Comedies are often honored for their screenplays, but it takes distinctive talent to bring those vibrant pages to life. At the top of my personal ballot...
These Moments From "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio" Made My Heart Pop With Emotion
’22nd Annual Animation Show of Shows’ Review: Cartoon Compilation Offers a Fascinating Mixed Bag
Most cartoon fans should be able to find something to enjoy in the 2022 edition of “The Animation Show of Shows,” a 90-minute survey of recent animated short movies. Unfortunately, the juxtaposition of certain shorts also sometimes detracts from their standout qualities. Most of the ten included short...
Collider
'Cocaine Bear' and the Dangers of the Wannabe Cult Classic
If its first trailer is any indication, Cocaine Bear desperately wants to be your newest favorite cult film. From its gonzo story (bear eats cocaine, bear mauls everyone in its sight) to its campy tone to really just its whole insane vibe, director Elizabeth Banks' upcoming action/horror/comedy/animal thriller hybrid makes its mission statement very clear. This is a movie designed for rowdy group watches with friends, midnight showings, and six eventual Blu-ray releases, all with increasingly unhinged cover art. And, hey, god bless everyone involved. I'll certainly be watching Cocaine Bear as soon as humanly possible. But here's the rub: Attempting to force a movie into cult-classic status rarely works out, and, in fact, positioning a film as a future cult classic in advance can actively work against that very goal.
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film Registry
In 2013, over a few days, there were a lot of birds in Lee's Summit, Missouri which was an odd occurrence.Photo bythe author. Some thriller movies just stick with us. The Birds is probably one of the first thriller movies I watched that had scenes forcing me to turn my head. Now, whenever I see a large cluster of birds on a wire, I always think of this movie. In 2013, over days, there was an unusual occurrence of flocks of birds seen in Lee’s Summit, Missouri I thought were strange. Of course, I thought of the movie.
