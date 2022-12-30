Spacious 5 bedroom 4 bath home with views of the Alisal hills and coastal mountain range. Privately situated on an elevated lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. Enter through the charming Dutch door to this beautiful home with formal and casual entertaining areas. Cozy living room has beamed ceiling, wood burning fireplace and is flanked with floor to ceiling windows on two sides. The well-appointed kitchen has walls of custom cabinetry, pantry, custom center island and French doors to the rear deck. Wow your guests with picture-like views through the oversized and clearstory windows in dining room and west ensuite bedroom. Primary bedroom is complimented with French doors to the exterior, cedar lined closets and ensuite bath with dual vanity, steam shower, jetted tub and bidet.

SOLVANG, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO