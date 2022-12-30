Read full article on original website
Macy’s Will Be Out of La Cumbre Plaza by 2028 as Housing Plans Roil Santa Barbara
Macy’s in Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza shopping center won’t be around after 2028. The loss of the iconic department store is one of the changes in store for La Cumbre Plaza, a 31-acre site at the center of a community controversy over housing, planning and transportation.
5926 Hickory St 3, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013
Lowest priced 2-bedroom condominium in the area! Casitas Village townhouse. First floor living room, dining room and kitchen. Second floor has two bedrooms, one with walk-in closet, and full bath. Attached 1 car garage with 2 storage cabinets and 1 uncovered parking space. Just steps to the pool and playground. Located at the back of the complex. Close to beaches. Probate Sale. Shown by appointment only to buyers with either proof of funds for cash purchase or pre-approval letter from a local lender. Do not disturb occupant. Monthly HOA fee $370. Offers reviewed January 10, 2023.
636 Hindfell Way, SOLVANG, CA 93463
Spacious 5 bedroom 4 bath home with views of the Alisal hills and coastal mountain range. Privately situated on an elevated lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. Enter through the charming Dutch door to this beautiful home with formal and casual entertaining areas. Cozy living room has beamed ceiling, wood burning fireplace and is flanked with floor to ceiling windows on two sides. The well-appointed kitchen has walls of custom cabinetry, pantry, custom center island and French doors to the rear deck. Wow your guests with picture-like views through the oversized and clearstory windows in dining room and west ensuite bedroom. Primary bedroom is complimented with French doors to the exterior, cedar lined closets and ensuite bath with dual vanity, steam shower, jetted tub and bidet.
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Das Williams Says City Planners ‘Came With Nothing’ to La Cumbre Plaza Meeting
Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams talks about the La Cumbre Plaza meeting where county and city elected officials denied $1.1 million in funding for a specific plan to build 2,000 new housing units. In the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina, Williams defended his...
County Orders Evacuations for South Coast Communities Near Alisal, Cave, Thomas Fire Burn Scars
Santa Barbara County issued an evacuation order Wednesday afternoon affecting South Coast communities below recent burn areas due to the risk of severe flooding and mud and debris flows. The order went into effect immediately after being announced around 2:30 p.m., and affects the Alisal Fire burn scar (Refugio Canyon...
Santa Maria’s Rec & Parks Leader Reflects on Lengthy Tenure
With more than 40 years working for the city of Santa Maria, Alex Posada still gets a thrill at what the job of Recreation and Parks Department job brings on a daily basis. “It’s really just that every day I come in I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen that day. I know in my mind what I’m supposed to get done that day, and then things just come up,” said Posada, director of the department since 1993.
County Animal Services Expands Operations in Lompoc
As of Jan. 6, Santa Barbara County Animal Services will be open for community services at the Lompoc shelter location, Fridays through Mondays, helping pet owners with license sales and renewals, lost pet reunification, volunteer opportunities, and adoption counseling. “It’s hard to believe that nearly three years after COVID began,...
Solvang to Rule Thursday Whether Tree Burn Will Occur
Noting recent rainy weather, city of Solvang officials say they will decide on Thursday whether the annual Christmas Tree Burn will occur as planned Friday night. The tree burn — the official end of the 6-week Julefest celebration — has been scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Old Mission Santa Ines.
Bob J. Roe of Santa Barbara, 1934-2022
Bob J. Roe, age 88, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara from the effects of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, with his wife, Suzi Sheller, by his side. Bob was born April 23, 1934, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to Irvin and Hattie Roe.
CALM Names Ashleigh Erving Director of Clinical Operations
Ashleigh Erving, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, has been promoted to director of Clinical Operations at CALM. In her new role, Erving is responsible for the operational management of CALM’s comprehensive array of clinical services throughout Santa Barbara County, including program performance, staff supervision, service documentation, contract oversight, and budget management.
Barbara Levenson of Santa Barbara, 1942-2022
Barbara Levenson, 80, of Santa Barbara, sadly left us on December 29, 2022. Barbara was born on January 31, 1942, to Ruth and Harry Eisenberg in Los Angeles. She was raised in West Los Angeles and built a community of friends she cherished from her days at Fairfax and Beverly Hills high schools.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Heralds Arrival of First Baby of 2023
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is announcing the arrival of the first babies of the new year. Por Soua (Paw-Shoo-Uh) and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rose, into the world at 3:33 a.m. New Years Day, Jan. 1, 2023, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Rose...
Oil in Toro Creek Traced to Natural-Seepage Well Built in 1882
Oil that was discovered New Year’s Day in Toro Creek in the Carpinteria-Summerland area was the result of natural seepage, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. At about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel responded to a report of oil in Toro Creek along the 1000...
Todd Shea: Start 2023 in a Good Headspace
Happy New Year, Santa Barbara! As we move into 2023 with anticipation and eyes wide open, ready to take on anything and everything as a community, I want us to pause and reflect on the accomplishments of 2022. Looking back through your camera roll for the last year is a...
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
As Anniversary of 1/9 Debris Flow Approaches, Community Wellness Team Offers Support
It is normal to experience feelings of fear, anxiety and sadness surrounding the anniversary of a disaster, especially with the current weather conditions and advisory messaging which may trigger emotional reactions, according to the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness. Only a few days away from the five-year anniversary...
John Michael Schmechel, 1926-2022, and Mary Lucille Schmechel, 1928-2020, of Santa Barbara
Every morning as long as we can remember, our dad read the obituaries before any other part of the newspaper, before the news or editorials or sports; he did the same with the Santa Barbara Independent. So when our mom died on Aug. 31, 2020, and our then- 94-year-old dad...
County to lssue Mandatory Evacuation Orders Ahead of Powerful Storm
Santa Barbara County officials announced Wednesday afternoon that they will order mandatory evacuations for areas in and around recent wildfire burn scars ahead of a powerful winter storm. Areas affected include the Thomas Fire in Montecito, the Alisal Fire in Refugio Canyon and along the Gaviota Coast, and the Cave...
Adult Ed Class Registration Starting at Cal State Channel Islands
Registration for new classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at California State University, Channel Islands opens at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan 6. Students can choose from 10 six-week courses, including:. The Blockchain Revolution and Your Future. Building Sin City: The History of Las Vegas. Misuse of the American...
Governor Declares State of Emergency for Storm Response, Recovery
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the storm Wednesday, and CalOES Director Nancy Ward said “this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years.”. Ward, who started as head of the...
