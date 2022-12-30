ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

5926 Hickory St 3, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013

Lowest priced 2-bedroom condominium in the area! Casitas Village townhouse. First floor living room, dining room and kitchen. Second floor has two bedrooms, one with walk-in closet, and full bath. Attached 1 car garage with 2 storage cabinets and 1 uncovered parking space. Just steps to the pool and playground. Located at the back of the complex. Close to beaches. Probate Sale. Shown by appointment only to buyers with either proof of funds for cash purchase or pre-approval letter from a local lender. Do not disturb occupant. Monthly HOA fee $370. Offers reviewed January 10, 2023.
CARPINTERIA, CA
636 Hindfell Way, SOLVANG, CA 93463

Spacious 5 bedroom 4 bath home with views of the Alisal hills and coastal mountain range. Privately situated on an elevated lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. Enter through the charming Dutch door to this beautiful home with formal and casual entertaining areas. Cozy living room has beamed ceiling, wood burning fireplace and is flanked with floor to ceiling windows on two sides. The well-appointed kitchen has walls of custom cabinetry, pantry, custom center island and French doors to the rear deck. Wow your guests with picture-like views through the oversized and clearstory windows in dining room and west ensuite bedroom. Primary bedroom is complimented with French doors to the exterior, cedar lined closets and ensuite bath with dual vanity, steam shower, jetted tub and bidet.
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Maria’s Rec & Parks Leader Reflects on Lengthy Tenure

With more than 40 years working for the city of Santa Maria, Alex Posada still gets a thrill at what the job of Recreation and Parks Department job brings on a daily basis. “It’s really just that every day I come in I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen that day. I know in my mind what I’m supposed to get done that day, and then things just come up,” said Posada, director of the department since 1993.
SANTA MARIA, CA
County Animal Services Expands Operations in Lompoc

As of Jan. 6, Santa Barbara County Animal Services will be open for community services at the Lompoc shelter location, Fridays through Mondays, helping pet owners with license sales and renewals, lost pet reunification, volunteer opportunities, and adoption counseling. “It’s hard to believe that nearly three years after COVID began,...
LOMPOC, CA
Solvang to Rule Thursday Whether Tree Burn Will Occur

Noting recent rainy weather, city of Solvang officials say they will decide on Thursday whether the annual Christmas Tree Burn will occur as planned Friday night. The tree burn — the official end of the 6-week Julefest celebration — has been scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Old Mission Santa Ines.
SOLVANG, CA
Bob J. Roe of Santa Barbara, 1934-2022

Bob J. Roe, age 88, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara from the effects of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, with his wife, Suzi Sheller, by his side. Bob was born April 23, 1934, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to Irvin and Hattie Roe.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CALM Names Ashleigh Erving Director of Clinical Operations

Ashleigh Erving, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, has been promoted to director of Clinical Operations at CALM. In her new role, Erving is responsible for the operational management of CALM’s comprehensive array of clinical services throughout Santa Barbara County, including program performance, staff supervision, service documentation, contract oversight, and budget management.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Barbara Levenson of Santa Barbara, 1942-2022

Barbara Levenson, 80, of Santa Barbara, sadly left us on December 29, 2022. Barbara was born on January 31, 1942, to Ruth and Harry Eisenberg in Los Angeles. She was raised in West Los Angeles and built a community of friends she cherished from her days at Fairfax and Beverly Hills high schools.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Todd Shea: Start 2023 in a Good Headspace

Happy New Year, Santa Barbara! As we move into 2023 with anticipation and eyes wide open, ready to take on anything and everything as a community, I want us to pause and reflect on the accomplishments of 2022. Looking back through your camera roll for the last year is a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Adult Ed Class Registration Starting at Cal State Channel Islands

Registration for new classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at California State University, Channel Islands opens at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan 6. Students can choose from 10 six-week courses, including:. The Blockchain Revolution and Your Future. Building Sin City: The History of Las Vegas. Misuse of the American...
CAMARILLO, CA
Governor Declares State of Emergency for Storm Response, Recovery

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the storm Wednesday, and CalOES Director Nancy Ward said “this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years.”. Ward, who started as head of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

