Memphis 118, Sacramento 108
Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 15-43, .349 (Barnes 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-8, Fox 2-4, Murray 2-6, Lyles 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmes 2, Lyles 2). Turnovers: 15 (Fox 5, Monk 4, Barnes 2, Holmes, Huerter, Len, Lyles).
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
Percentages: FG .532, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Hachimura 3-5, Kispert 2-2, Wright 1-3, Morris 1-5, Barton 0-2, Kuzma 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Porzingis 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Goodwin, Morris). Turnovers: 17 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 4, Morris 2, Porzingis...
UC SANTA BARBARA 82, UC SAN DIEGO 61
Percentages: FG .489, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Nwaokorie 3-4, Patterson 2-6, Vulikic 1-4, Kosakowski 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tshimanga). Turnovers: 16 (R.Anderson 5, Tshimanga 4, Nwaokorie 3, Roquemore 2, Vulikic 2). Steals: 2 (Nwaokorie 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UC...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Denver 123, Boston 111
Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the. following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead,. Howard, Lafayette,...
