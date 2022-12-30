ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Memphis 118, Sacramento 108

Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 15-43, .349 (Barnes 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-8, Fox 2-4, Murray 2-6, Lyles 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmes 2, Lyles 2). Turnovers: 15 (Fox 5, Monk 4, Barnes 2, Holmes, Huerter, Len, Lyles).
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

Percentages: FG .532, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Hachimura 3-5, Kispert 2-2, Wright 1-3, Morris 1-5, Barton 0-2, Kuzma 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Porzingis 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Goodwin, Morris). Turnovers: 17 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 4, Morris 2, Porzingis...
WASHINGTON STATE
UC SANTA BARBARA 82, UC SAN DIEGO 61

Percentages: FG .489, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Nwaokorie 3-4, Patterson 2-6, Vulikic 1-4, Kosakowski 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tshimanga). Turnovers: 16 (R.Anderson 5, Tshimanga 4, Nwaokorie 3, Roquemore 2, Vulikic 2). Steals: 2 (Nwaokorie 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UC...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Denver 123, Boston 111

Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
DENVER, CO
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the. following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead,. Howard, Lafayette,...
SHREVEPORT, LA

