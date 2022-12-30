ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country diary: These stocky finches serve a life sentence confined to coniferous forests

The crossbill’s beak provides the perfect tool for levering open tough scales of conifer cones.

It feels as if I have walked into a deserted prison wing. The narrow path is enclosed between towering walls of conifers, trunks straight as iron bars, dark corridors running through the regimented ranks. I am not that far from Dartmoor prison, as it happens, exploring a dense tract of forest at the centre of the moor known as Soussons Plantation – and it seems I have the place to myself on this cold winter’s morning, a lone inmate wandering the passageways.

While a light wind combs the tops of the trees, it is quiet at ground level. But there is life here, even amid the hard-edged blocks of sitka spruce. Flocks of small birds pass by and I spot a deer moving in the shadows. Eventually, I catch a sound I had been hoping to hear, a chip-chip like a metal pick striking granite: crossbills. Looking up, I spot half a dozen of these stocky finches flying overhead and follow, scanning the canopy.

They settle on the crowns of the tall evergreens, their plumage rusty red or grey-green, decorating the uppermost branches like Christmas baubles. Through binoculars I can make out the unusual beak that gives rise to their name, the tips of the mandibles bent as if they have been in a rear-end shunt. It provides the perfect tool for levering open tough scales of conifer cones, enabling them to extract the tiny seeds.

These specialists are inextricably bound to pine forests, whether wild stands or the dark green slabs of monoculture plantations. Roaming widely in search of ripening cones, and breeding when times are plentiful, the common crossbill (Loxia curvirostra) can be found across most of Britain, but only in suitable habitat. With their unique physical adaptations, they serve a life sentence confined to coniferous forest.

I watch the flock feeding, clambering acrobatically among the needle-clad twigs, discarded kernel husks drifting away like snowflakes on the breeze. An individual crossbill must consume several hundred thousand spruce seeds a year to survive, and in this December chill, the birds I am observing work without pause.

Visiting time is soon over and I head back out into the open, leaving these jailbirds to their hard labour.

Robert McDonald
3d ago

cross beaks here are red, orange, yellow and brown. Plenty of Ponderosa pine and Fir. I fill 4-5 feeders they love sunflower seeds...

