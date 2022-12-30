ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

Beware of Phone Scammers Stating They’re an HCSO Deputy

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received several reports of a phone scam targeting our community. As part of this scam, the caller claims they are from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and may identify as current and/or former...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Seeks Citizens Who Came to Officer’s Aid

Eureka Police are looking for community members who assisted an officer. On May 30th, 2021, several citizens assisted and officer with the Eureka Police Department in detaining a subject who was actively resisting arrest. We are interested in identifying and recognizing those that came to the officer’s aid. If you recognize or know any details or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Katie Hill at 707-441-4095. We are trying to identify three of the four male citizens seen below; one in the plaid shirt and the other two in black t-shirts.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka

A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County OES January 1 Update on Resources Available After Recent Earthquakes

Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a 6.4M earthquake struck 14 miles from Fortuna, CA. On Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 aftershock occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka, CA just after 10:30 a.m. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of additional aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Sgt. Wilson officially retires from EPD with emotional final sendoff

EUREKA, Calif. — After serving the community for over two decades serving Humboldt County as a whole, Sgt. Eddie Wilson ended his tenure with the Eureka Police Department on Dec. 28. Wilson started his career in 19-96 as a reserve officer with the Arcata Police Department, later transferring to...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Renter’s Home Seriously Damaged in New Year’s Day Quake

Reports of damage from today’s quake is just beginning to come in. But we spoke to one victim, Monica Welch, who told us that she, her husband, and her son were sitting on their bed when big shake struck her town of Rio Dell. “[E]verything started shaking,” she told...
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Fourth of July Assault

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Request for Qualifications Now Open for the Willow Creek Area

Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. The Humboldt County Public Works Department, Natural Resources Planning office, in its capacity as a Humboldt County Fire Safe Council member, has prepared a Request for Qualifications to identify a pool of experienced and qualified contractors to perform a range of fuel treatment services in the Willow Creek area as part of a grant-funded program to advance the goals of the Humboldt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan’s (“CWPP”) countywide Wildfire Preparedness Action Plan as well as elements of the Willow Creek Area Planning Unit Action Plan and the Willow Creek Greater Area CWPP. The County expects to retain the services of qualified contractors within the Pool over a two-year period. Selection for the Pool does not guarantee a professional services agreement.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info

Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

20-Year-Old Gets Seven-Year Prison Sentence for Fourth of July Wine Bottle Attack

Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Today, 20-year-old Joseph Boxell received a 7-year prison sentence following his plea to a charge of Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury with a strike prior. Boxell committed the strike prior on Jan. 12, 2021 in Arcata, when he brandished a firearm at two people walking by (thereby committing another felony assault). He pled “open” to that case, meaning all sentencing options were left open to the judge, who chose to give him probation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Owners of Earthquake Damaged Home Featured on ABC News Need Help

Lifelong Rio Dell residents, Kenny and Ginger Parker, are in desperate need of help after the Ferndale Earthquake caused severe damage to their home, displacing the Rio Dell natives. Ginger, formerly Ginger Burns, grew up as one of the fiery red-headed Burns clan. Her parents, Mike and Mary Burns, ran...
FERNDALE, CA

