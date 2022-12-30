Read full article on original website
Beware of Phone Scammers Stating They’re an HCSO Deputy
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received several reports of a phone scam targeting our community. As part of this scam, the caller claims they are from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and may identify as current and/or former...
The New Telephone Scams Are Getting More and More Sophisticated, Sheriff’s Office Says; Here Are Ways to Spot Them
EPD Seeks Citizens Who Came to Officer’s Aid
Eureka Police are looking for community members who assisted an officer. On May 30th, 2021, several citizens assisted and officer with the Eureka Police Department in detaining a subject who was actively resisting arrest. We are interested in identifying and recognizing those that came to the officer’s aid. If you recognize or know any details or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Katie Hill at 707-441-4095. We are trying to identify three of the four male citizens seen below; one in the plaid shirt and the other two in black t-shirts.
Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka
A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
Family Member of Triple Homicide Victims Claims DA’s Office Didn’t Care About Their Safety
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Humboldt County OES January 1 Update on Resources Available After Recent Earthquakes
Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a 6.4M earthquake struck 14 miles from Fortuna, CA. On Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 aftershock occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka, CA just after 10:30 a.m. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of additional aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
Sgt. Wilson officially retires from EPD with emotional final sendoff
EUREKA, Calif. — After serving the community for over two decades serving Humboldt County as a whole, Sgt. Eddie Wilson ended his tenure with the Eureka Police Department on Dec. 28. Wilson started his career in 19-96 as a reserve officer with the Arcata Police Department, later transferring to...
Renter’s Home Seriously Damaged in New Year’s Day Quake
Reports of damage from today’s quake is just beginning to come in. But we spoke to one victim, Monica Welch, who told us that she, her husband, and her son were sitting on their bed when big shake struck her town of Rio Dell. “[E]verything started shaking,” she told...
New Year’s Day Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Update From the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka. There is no tsunami risk as a result of the earthquake. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
Russell Albers Booked on Two Counts of Homicide, Two Counts of Attempted Homicide, and One Count of Child Endangerment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, at about 1:46pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of...
Stay Informed: All the Info on the Earthquake Recovery Efforts in One Place
Press release from Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Humboldt County Local Assistance Center will be open at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA. on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The...
Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Fourth of July Assault
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. …20-year-old Joseph Boxell received a 7-year prison sentence following his plea to a charge of Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury with a strike prior. Boxell committed the strike prior on Jan. 12, 2021 in Arcata, when he brandished a firearm at two people walking by (thereby committing another felony assault). He pled “open” to that case, meaning all sentencing options were left open to the judge, who chose to give him probation.
[UPDATE 12:42 a.m.] Vehicle Flipped Over Behind Locked Gate at Humboldt Bay Wildlife Refuge
A vehicle is flipped over behind a locked gate at Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge (1020 Ranch Road), according to a call that came into the Emergency Dispatch call center at 12:04 a.m. An occupant was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and then it rolled on top of their arm,...
5.4M earthquake hits Humboldt county again nearly 2 weeks after 6.4M quake
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 5:16 PM:. Humboldt County's Office of Emergency Services has sent out an update on recovery efforts following the New Year's Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Rio Dell this morning. They say they are still inspecting damage caused by the earthquake, and as of...
Request for Qualifications Now Open for the Willow Creek Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. The Humboldt County Public Works Department, Natural Resources Planning office, in its capacity as a Humboldt County Fire Safe Council member, has prepared a Request for Qualifications to identify a pool of experienced and qualified contractors to perform a range of fuel treatment services in the Willow Creek area as part of a grant-funded program to advance the goals of the Humboldt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan’s (“CWPP”) countywide Wildfire Preparedness Action Plan as well as elements of the Willow Creek Area Planning Unit Action Plan and the Willow Creek Greater Area CWPP. The County expects to retain the services of qualified contractors within the Pool over a two-year period. Selection for the Pool does not guarantee a professional services agreement.
Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info
Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
20-Year-Old Gets Seven-Year Prison Sentence for Fourth of July Wine Bottle Attack
Owners of Earthquake Damaged Home Featured on ABC News Need Help
Lifelong Rio Dell residents, Kenny and Ginger Parker, are in desperate need of help after the Ferndale Earthquake caused severe damage to their home, displacing the Rio Dell natives. Ginger, formerly Ginger Burns, grew up as one of the fiery red-headed Burns clan. Her parents, Mike and Mary Burns, ran...
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
