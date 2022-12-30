Eureka Police are looking for community members who assisted an officer. On May 30th, 2021, several citizens assisted and officer with the Eureka Police Department in detaining a subject who was actively resisting arrest. We are interested in identifying and recognizing those that came to the officer’s aid. If you recognize or know any details or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Katie Hill at 707-441-4095. We are trying to identify three of the four male citizens seen below; one in the plaid shirt and the other two in black t-shirts.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO