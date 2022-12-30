Miners win First Financial Wabash Valley Classic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton Miners win the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic for the first time in school history. Linton beats Bloomfield, 56-44 in the championship.
Joey Hart finished with 16 points for the Miners. Paul Oliver added 12 and Jackson Miller 9.
Hart was named the Gary E. Fears Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.
10 players were named to the All-Tournament Team:
Luke Adams – Sullivan
Zayvion Baker – Terre Haute South
Peter Combs – Bloomfield
Drew Cook – Northview
Joey Hart – Linton
Nas McNeal – Terre Haute South
Treigh Schelsky – Parke Heritage
Zeke Tanoos – West Vigo
Braden Walters – Linton
Logan Webb – Linton
