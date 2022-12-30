Miners win First Financial Wabash Valley Classic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton Miners win the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic for the first time in school history. Linton beats Bloomfield, 56-44 in the championship.

Joey Hart finished with 16 points for the Miners. Paul Oliver added 12 and Jackson Miller 9.

Hart was named the Gary E. Fears Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.

10 players were named to the All-Tournament Team:

Luke Adams – Sullivan

Zayvion Baker – Terre Haute South

Peter Combs – Bloomfield

Drew Cook – Northview

Joey Hart – Linton

Nas McNeal – Terre Haute South

Treigh Schelsky – Parke Heritage

Zeke Tanoos – West Vigo

Braden Walters – Linton

Logan Webb – Linton

