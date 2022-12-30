ISU Men top Evansville

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores defeated Evansville 91-63 on Thursday night. Julian Larry led the way with 21 points while Cooper Neese and Courvoisier McCauley each had 13. Jayson Kent added 11 for ISU. They improve to 10-4 and take on Valparaiso on the road on Sunday at 2 pm.

