ISU Men top Evansville
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores defeated Evansville 91-63 on Thursday night. Julian Larry led the way with 21 points while Cooper Neese and Courvoisier McCauley each had 13. Jayson Kent added 11 for ISU. They improve to 10-4 and take on Valparaiso on the road on Sunday at 2 pm.
