San Jose, CA

2news.com

Nevada signs Colorado QB Brendon Lewis

Nevada Football opened the New Year with the announcement of the signing of quarterback Brendon Lewis (Melissa, Texas / Colorado / Melissa HS) Sunday. Lewis' signing brings the Wolf Pack's class to 18 signees. He is the third transfer from a Pac-12 school to join the Pack during this signing period, along with linebacker Jackson LaDuke (Sparks, Nev. / Oregon / Spanish Springs HS) and running back Sean Dollars (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Oregon / Mater Dei HS), both from Oregon.
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
luxury-houses.net

Connect with The Majesty of Nature, This $6.75 Million Distinctive Home in Reno Nevada boasts Quality of Craftsmanship and Thoughtful Details

95 Bear Mountain Place Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 95 Bear Mountain Place, Reno, Nevada is an unapologetically rustic nestled above a cul-de-sac in the Sierra Nevada’s western foothills with quick access to the Reno Tahoe International Airport, downtown Truckee, and Lake Tahoe. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 95 Bear Mountain Place, please contact Kathie A Bartlett (Phone: 775-741-5675) at Dickson Realty – Caughlin for full support and perfect service.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power outage affecting KOLO off-air signal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A power outage is affecting KOLO 8′s off-air signal. It is being addressed, but our engineers do not have a timeframe for when the repair will be complete. This issue is affecting off-air, Dish and DirecTV customers. We appreciate your patience while we work with NV Energy to address the problem.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm

With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
RENO, NV
KCRA.com

Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tiffany T.

Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)

Lake Tahoe is a place that I adore visiting but I for one, am not a skier. I'm not even a snowboarder. A long time ago I never bothered to even consider Lake Tahoe for a winter trip because you won't find me flying down the side of a mountain, but I'm happy to report there are a ton of things to do for non-skiers. Here are five Lake Tahoe winter activities for non-skiers!
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point. The quake had a depth of more than 3...
TAHOE CITY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
2news.com

Joe Lombardo to be Sworn in as Governor Next Week

This new year, Nevadans will have a new governor. Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo is expected to be sworn in this Monday, January 2nd. Then, a larger ceremony will be held Tuesday at noon at the Carson City Community Center. Nevada law requires that governors be sworn into office on the first...
NEVADA STATE
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

NV Energy now says near 700 without power in South Reno

NV Energy says nearly 700 people in South Reno are currently experiencing a power outage. Around 9:30 p.m., 950 people were without power near Veterans Parkway near Long Meadow Drive. One caller tells us that she's been out of power there since 2:30 p.m. today, December 30. NV Energy now...
RENO, NV

