92-year-old woman struck and killed in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 92-year-old Beaverton woman was struck and killed by a truck in Beaverton on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department reported. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman in her 20s was driving to work in a 2014 Ram pickup truck when she hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.
kptv.com
Man injured after shooting at E Portland gas station
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a fight ended with a shooting in east Portland, according to police. A FOX 12 crew was on their way to cover a different story when they noticed two men fighting in the parking lot of a 76 gas station near Southeast 122nd and East Burnside Street.
Suspected shoplifter of $9K in goods nabbed in Hillsboro
A woman suspected of stealing nearly $9000 of merchandise from Target stores in the area was arrested Friday by the Hillsboro PD Bike Team.
Burglar drills into Portland yarn shop
A burglar who drilled through the lock on the front door of a Portland yarn shop remains at large after the early Friday incident.
iheart.com
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
kptv.com
Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died after crashing a stolen car into multiple parked vehicles in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue. When they arrived,...
Man sentenced to prison after string of Pacific Northwest robberies
A man was sentenced to prison on Thursday after eluding police following a string of robberies in Vancouver, Wash. and Portland, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Detective Andy Christopherson Receives Deputy of the Year Award from Oregon State Sheriff’s Association
Several members of The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office attended the Oregon State Sheriffs Association (OSSA) Conference in Bend in early December. At the conference, TCSO Detective Andy Christopherson received the award for Enforcement Deputy of the Year by the Enforcement Command Council of OSSA. Detective Christopherson’s duty assignment has...
kptv.com
Fireworks in trash can start fire at Hillsboro apartments
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department said an apartment complex caught fire due to fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Police said at about 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded with the Hillsboro Fire Department after fireworks, combined with a trash can, started a fire that reached an apartment building in the 1100 block of Northeast Hillaire Drive. A post on the HPD Facebook page said it was an irresponsible way to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
Record-breaking Portland homicides loom over end-of-2022 celebrations
2022 was a year fraught with violence in Portland, with record-breaking homicide numbers and the lowest police staffing the city has seen in decades.
Lebanon-Express
Woman charged with attempted murder in Blodgett shooting
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 57-year-old Blodgett woman for attempted murder after she reportedly shot a man early Thursday, Dec. 29, then fled from the residence they shared. Tina Gonzales-Ross was arrested late Friday, Dec. 30, for crimes against a 62-year-old man, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office...
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
Chronicle
Oregon Man Arrested for Equipment Thefts in Vancouver, Portland
A Sisters, Ore., man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a series of construction site and heavy equipment thefts around the Vancouver and Portland areas. Paul Weston, 46, was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on suspicion of one count of first-degree aggravated theft, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of trafficking in vehicles with destroyed or altered identification numbers, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of fentanyl.
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the one Mainwaring was suspected to...
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Accused of Shoving 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks Held Without Bail
A 32-year-old woman is being held without bail after allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl off a Northeast Portland MAX station platform and onto the train tracks Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said. A male bystander quickly rescued the child, who reported a severe headache and had a...
kptv.com
‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
‘Criminal investigation’ begins in Portland bank fire
Smoke bellowed from the Bank of America on Hawthorne Boulevard early Saturday morning, drawing firefighters into action.
Woman accused of shoving child onto MAX train tracks
A woman is facing charges after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said she shoved a child onto the MAX train tracks, injuring the child and interfering with public transportation.
kptv.com
‘Self-initiated’ police team seize 3 guns, arrest 2 in Portland evening, police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A specialized police team sized three guns and arrested two people on Wednesday evening, Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday. Police said the Focused Intervention Team’s mission is “conducting self-initiated activity to interrupt the cycle of violence.”. At about 5:30 p.m., police with FIT said...
kptv.com
2 teens arrested after ‘act of violence’ threat towards Salem-Keizer school
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation after threats of violence were made against West Salem High School this week. According to the MCSO, deputies, working alongside the FBI, began investigating the claims Tuesday after reports of a threat on social media suggesting an “act of violence” surfaced. The threats suggested the unnamed act would happen when students returned from holiday break Jan. 3.
