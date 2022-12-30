ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

92-year-old woman struck and killed in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 92-year-old Beaverton woman was struck and killed by a truck in Beaverton on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department reported. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman in her 20s was driving to work in a 2014 Ram pickup truck when she hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Man injured after shooting at E Portland gas station

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a fight ended with a shooting in east Portland, according to police. A FOX 12 crew was on their way to cover a different story when they noticed two men fighting in the parking lot of a 76 gas station near Southeast 122nd and East Burnside Street.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols

New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Detective Andy Christopherson Receives Deputy of the Year Award from Oregon State Sheriff’s Association

Several members of The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office attended the Oregon State Sheriffs Association (OSSA) Conference in Bend in early December. At the conference, TCSO Detective Andy Christopherson received the award for Enforcement Deputy of the Year by the Enforcement Command Council of OSSA. Detective Christopherson’s duty assignment has...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Fireworks in trash can start fire at Hillsboro apartments

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department said an apartment complex caught fire due to fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Police said at about 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded with the Hillsboro Fire Department after fireworks, combined with a trash can, started a fire that reached an apartment building in the 1100 block of Northeast Hillaire Drive. A post on the HPD Facebook page said it was an irresponsible way to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
HILLSBORO, OR
Lebanon-Express

Woman charged with attempted murder in Blodgett shooting

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 57-year-old Blodgett woman for attempted murder after she reportedly shot a man early Thursday, Dec. 29, then fled from the residence they shared. Tina Gonzales-Ross was arrested late Friday, Dec. 30, for crimes against a 62-year-old man, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office...
BLODGETT, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Man Arrested for Equipment Thefts in Vancouver, Portland

A Sisters, Ore., man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a series of construction site and heavy equipment thefts around the Vancouver and Portland areas. Paul Weston, 46, was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on suspicion of one count of first-degree aggravated theft, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of trafficking in vehicles with destroyed or altered identification numbers, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of fentanyl.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the one Mainwaring was suspected to...
CORVALLIS, OR
kptv.com

‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 teens arrested after ‘act of violence’ threat towards Salem-Keizer school

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation after threats of violence were made against West Salem High School this week. According to the MCSO, deputies, working alongside the FBI, began investigating the claims Tuesday after reports of a threat on social media suggesting an “act of violence” surfaced. The threats suggested the unnamed act would happen when students returned from holiday break Jan. 3.
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy