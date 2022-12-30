Read full article on original website
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
How Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Feel About The Tragic Life Of Actors On Display In Babylon
The life of an actor isn't all about glamour in Babylon – how do stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie feel about that?
ComicBook
Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Reveals Costume From Cancelled DC Movie
Leslie Grace, who starred as Barbara Gordon in the Batgirl movie that Warner Bros. Discovery chose not to release despite production being complete, has revealed what her Batgirl costume would have looked like in the film. On New Year's Day, Grace posted a video to Instagram looking back on her 2022. Since she spent the first few months of the year filming Batgirl, it makes sense that the video includes some behind-the-scenes footage from that set. That footage includes several quick shots of Grace in her Batgirl costume and one where the superhero suit, different from the one seen in the film's sole promotional still, is fully revealed. The video is included below.
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Henry Cavill Was Reportedly Paid A Chunk Of Change For His Superman Cameos Like Black Adam
How much did Henry Cavill make for his Superman cameo?
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
Complex
Hugh Jackman Hints That His and Ryan Reynolds’ Characters Will ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’
With Hugh Jackman set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the X-Men actor has shed light on his relationship with Ryan Reynolds’ character in the upcoming film. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re...
James Gunn assures fans there will be no more "studio interference" when it comes to DC movies
"The position is different than it was with Zack"
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
Apparently Wonder Woman 3's Reported Cancellation Involved Behind-The-Scenes Issues With Patty Jenkins
A day after it was reported that Wonder Woman 3 has been cancelled, word’s come in that behind-the-scenes issues with Patty Jenkins played into this.
Man Of Steel 2: Development Of Henry Cavill's Superman Sequel Reportedly Included Peaky Blinders Talent
A Man of Steel 2 treatment was reportedly written and dropped by Warner Bros recently.
Marlene Stewart (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer): Tom Cruise is ‘very demanding’ but is ‘100 percent present’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the heralded Paramount Pictures sequel to the original “Top...
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Merchandise Reveals Cassie's New Superhero Name
The next film due out from Marvel Studios is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning the marketing for the film is well underway. The consumer product offerings from Disney are beginning to surface in public, including a series of shirts and other apparel showing off a little more of the film. One of the designs making the rounds online seems to suggest Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will have a peculiar name when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.
netflixjunkie.com
Ryan Reynolds Can Be the Pulling String for ‘Red Notice’ Co-star Dwayne Johnson’s MCU Debut
While everyone is hyped about Henry Cavill and his Superman not getting a sequel for Man of Steel, it seems Dwayne Johnson might also be looking for something else. James Gunn and Peter Safran have different visions for the DC’s future ahead. We are almost sure that you are forgetting a Marvel movie starring Ryan Reynolds. That could be another break for The Rock.
Cate Blanchett’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe suggests one thing
Cate Blanchett is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hela, Goddess of Death.Inspired by the Norse goddess Hel, the character first appeared in the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok. She is later mentioned in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).Blanchett will reprise the role for the forthcoming second season of What If…?As reported by Laughing Place, the series director Bryan Andrews revealed that the Oscar-winner had already recorded dialogue for an episode featuring her character but announced few other details.What If…? is Marvel Studios’ first animated series, which focuses on different heroes in the MCU...
Hayley Atwell Opens Up About Working With Tom Cruise On Mission: Impossible, Explains Why 7 And 8's Long Delays Are 'Not By Accident'
Mission: Impossible is returning to theaters, with Tom Cruise doing some insane stunts.
