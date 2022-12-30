Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen, Miss. 62, Hubbertville 25
Aliceville 57, Gordo 41
Asbury 72, Valley Head 57
Athens 69, Marshall County, Tenn. 62
B.B. Comer 69, Glencoe 51
Baldwin County 64, Bayshore Christian 41
Bibb County 57, Northside 46
Brookwood 46, Leeds 39
Caledonia, Miss. 77, Lamar County 48
Cedar Bluff 71, Walter Wellborn 53
Central - Clay County 50, Vincent 39
Cherokee 60, Vina 45
Chilton County 71, St. Clair County 51
Cleburne County 58, Ohatchee 40
Colbert Heights 61, Waterloo 49
Decatur 75, Curry 42
Donoho 72, Gaylesville 42
Dothan 57, Headland 42
East Lawrence 63, Athens Bible 57
Faith Christian 73, Weaver 59
Geraldine 48, Cherokee County 44
Hanceville 57, West Morgan 54
Hewitt-Trussville 56, Jasper 52, OT
Highland Home 63, Center Point 38
Holly Pond 56, Cold Springs 46
Holtville 84, Ellwood Christian Academy 32
Homewood 66, Hartselle 59
Hoover 92, Benjamin Russell 65
Houston Academy 42, Carroll-Ozark 38
Huffman 71, Ramsay 63
Jackson 60, Mobile Christian 35
Lakeshore, La. 77, Mortimer Jordan 66
Locust Fork 53, Appalachian 38
Lovejoy, Ga. 70, Lanett 54
Marion County 74, Amory, Miss. 60
Marion County 76, Caledonia, Miss. 70
Mary Montgomery 64, Williamson 62
McAdory 83, John Carroll Catholic 57
Monroe County 68, Baton Rouge Episcopal, La. 51
Northridge 63, Escambia County 50
Oak Mountain 79, Bessemer City 23
Pelham 66, Minor 40
Pell City 51, Central-Tuscaloosa 48
Piedmont 69, Fyffe 68
Selma 47, Francis Marion 41
Shelby County 59, Wadley 27
Tuscaloosa Academy 48, Oakman 40
UMS-Wright 53, Oneonta 34
Waterloo 64, Vina 38
West Point 55, Hatton 48
Westbrook Christian 44, Collinsville 35
Winston County 64, Hayden 54
Woodland 39, Ranburne 38
Tournament Game=
Cornerstone School 61, Montevallo 56
Holy Family Catholic 70, Tarrant 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
