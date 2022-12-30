Thursday's Scores

Bellarmine Knights (5-9, 0-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-5, 1-0 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -1.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine travels to North Alabama looking to stop its seven-game road slide. The Lions are 4-0 on their home court. North Alabama is 3-4 in games decided...

FLORENCE, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO