Washington State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliceville 48, Gordo 46

Athens 40, Austin 32

Biloxi, Miss. 32, LeFlore 13

Bob Jones 69, Susan Moore 33

Buckhorn 48, West Limestone 32

Central - Clay County 44, Woodland 41

Cherokee County 56, Geraldine 28

Clements 82, Sumter Central High School 28

Collinsville 48, Gaylesville 15

Columbia 63, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 35

Cottage Hill 51, Baker 32

Curry 20, Westminster Christian Academy 17

D’Iberville, Miss. 43, Davidson 38

East Lawrence 57, Athens Bible 22

Florence 70, Fort Payne 69

Francis Marion 42, Selma 37

Glencoe 50, B.B. Comer 16

Haleyville 43, Winfield 31

Hatton 63, North Jackson 44

Hazel Green 68, St. John Paul II Catholic 30

Hillcrest 31, Hoover 30

Holtville 48, Ellwood Christian Academy 19

Huffman 45, Parker 38

Jackson 43, Williamson 25

Jacksonville 38, John Carroll Catholic 26

John Carroll Catholic 46, C.D. Hylton, Va. 16

Leroy 51, Washington County 48

Lexington 38, Elkmont 36

Locust Fork 53, Appalachian 38

Madison Academy 47, Boaz 34

Mars Hill Bible 60, Priceville 43

Ocean Springs, Miss. 56, Vigor 40

Ohatchee 54, Cleburne County 25

Oxford 56, Daphne 51

Pell City 40, Chelsea 38

Phil Campbell 50, Marion County 43

Pleasant Valley 50, Valley Head 43

Pontotoc, Miss. 51, Theodore 46

Ranburne 40, Vincent 26

Sand Rock 64, Saraland 39

Scottsboro 36, Hale County 25

Seneca, S.C. 41, Section 23

Shades Valley 45, East Limestone 44

Shelby County 44, Wadley 42

Skyline 55, Lauderdale County 39

Thompson 68, Chilton County 31

Trinity Presbyterian 58, Jasper 37

UMS-Wright 58, St. Paul’s 36

Vestavia Hills 72, Northridge 39

Woodville 61, Vina 35

Coach McFall Christmas Tournament=

Vina 57, Cherokee 27

Waterloo 61, Vina 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

