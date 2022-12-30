ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court in army-ruled Myanmar convicts Aung San Suu Kyi on more corruption charges, adding 7 years to her prison term

 3 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Court in army-ruled Myanmar convicts Aung San Suu Kyi on more corruption charges, adding 7 years to her prison term.

The Associated Press

Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes

KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s. The pardons, announced Friday, mean the criminal record of the crimes is now purged. They come a few months after the Democratic president pardoned thousands of people convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He also pardoned three...
The Associated Press

India’s top court upholds legality of 2016 currency ban

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court said Monday that the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India’s central bank. The five-judge constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the currency ban that rendered 86% of India’s...
The Associated Press

Israel indicts soldiers for trying to bomb Palestinian home

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military said its prosecutor has filed indictments against two soldiers who allegedly hurled an explosive device at a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank, a rare instance of Israeli troops facing serious charges over an offense against Palestinians. Prosecutors charged the two soldiers...
The Associated Press

Police: Gunmen attack Kashmir village, killing 4 civilians

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants sprayed bullets toward a row of civilian homes in a remote village in Indian-controlled Kashmir, leaving at least four civilians dead and five others injured, police said Monday. Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for decades for carrying out the attack at Dhangri...
The Associated Press

Iranian man’s death in France shakes distressed diaspora

PARIS (AP) — When a 38-year-old man anguished over the protests in Iran took his own life in the French city of Lyon, fellow members of the Iranian diaspora felt his pain. Three months into the anti-government protests, Iranians abroad are going through a spectrum of emotions. Activists and counselors hope Mohammad Moradi’s desperate act this week inspires others to reach out for help and to raise awareness of what is happening in Iran.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

