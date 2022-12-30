Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 73, Ilwaco 43
Bothell 61, Bellevue 38
Cashmere 45, Zillah 34
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 54, Cascade Christian 37
Clarkston 55, Lewiston, Idaho 52
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 66, North Central 35
College Place 59, DeSales 36
Colville 46, Cheney 22
Davenport 54, East Valley (Spokane) 7
Edmonds-Woodway 49, Ballard 37
Ellensburg 58, Davis 48
Pomeroy 65, Dayton/Waitsburg 21
Sumner 65, Bonney Lake 52
Tahoma 62, Richland 54
Desales Tournament=
Columbia (Burbank) 66, McLoughlin, Ore. 55
Holiday Classic=
Evergreen (Vancouver) 47, Ashland, Ore. 21
POA Holiday Classic - Diamond=
Camas 70, Clackamas, Ore. 68
POA Holiday Classic - Emerald=
Squalicum 57, Lincoln 41
West Salem, Ore. 59, Kentwood 39
POA Holiday Classic - Sapphire=
La Salle, Ore. 58, Skyview 52
Westview, Ore. 36, Annie Wright 31
Vince Dulcich Tournament=
Mark Morris 49, Mazama, Ore. 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charles Wright Academy vs. Muckleshoot Tribal School, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
