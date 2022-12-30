Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 66, Ilwaco 56
Arlington 70, Bothell 50
Bellevue Christian 61, University Prep 40
Blaine 71, Cedarcrest 53
Columbia (Burbank) 72, Brewster 56
Davenport 74, Lakeland, Idaho 45
Federal Way 68, Bellarmine Prep 51
Lapwai, Idaho 68, Shadle Park 45
Lewiston, Idaho 49, Clarkston 39
Mark Morris 72, Selah 71
Overlake School 62, Toutle Lake 35
Prosser 64, Sehome 59, OT
Pullman 86, Timberlake, Idaho 71
St. John’s, D.C. 73, Eastside Catholic 60
Stevenson 75, Irrigon, Ore. 40
Tumwater 67, Capital 58
Fort Vancouver Tournament=
Central Kitsap 53, Reynolds, Ore. 46
Liberty, Ore. 74, Fort Vancouver 59
Holiday Classic=
R.A. Long 51, De La Salle, Ore. 48
Les Schwab Invitational=
Grant, Ore. 50, Redmond 38
Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=
Caldera, Ore. 56, La Center 55
Mountain View, Ore. 59, Seattle Academy 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
