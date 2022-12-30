ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Kentucky Rocking All Blue for Music City Bowl Against Iowa

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

It'll be all blue for the Kentucky Wildcats when they take the field this Saturday in the Music City Bowl against Iowa:

Click on the 'here' links below for more Music City Bowl pre-game coverage:

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will air on ABC.

Iowa's star tight end is also its emergency quarterback this weekend. More here .

Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones is ready to lay it all on the line in his final game as a Wildcat. More on the super senior here .

Kentucky's Music City Bowl Depth Chart can be found here .

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

