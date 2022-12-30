ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants offense receiving high marks for impressive red zone efficiency

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Giants are getting the green light in the red zone.

The respected analytics site Football Outsiders ranks the Giants as the second-most efficient offense inside the 20-yard line, according to its DVOA statistic that measures a team by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent.

“Generally speaking, you want to try and find a tendency on what [defenses] do in a coverage standpoint and then try to find a way to create an advantage there in the run game and the pass game, whether it’s shifting, motioning, influencing the defense to maybe expand a little bit more,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said.

“They’re not defending the depth of the field, so now you have to use the width of it. You try to maybe expand it to run inside or to condense it to run outside. We’ll run guys back and forth across the formation to create some space. There’s a lot of things that we look at.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8wrO_0jyLXiLw00
Mike Kafka speaks to reporters at Giants practice on Thursday.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

The Giants have scored touchdowns on 61.9 percent of their red-zone trips this season, up from 44.7 percent last season without many significant personnel upgrades.

“First and foremost, the players have done a good job executing their assignments with great attention to detail and fundamentals and techniques down there,” Kafka said.

DT Dexter Lawrence was a full participant Thursday after his now-weekly rest day on Wednesdays, as a way of managing his heavy game-day workloads.

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari and DL Leonard Williams (neck) were limited participants. Williams is expected to play, while head coach Brian Daboll said Jackson and Ojulari are “making progress” and “there’s a chance.”

TE Chris Myarick cleared waivers and is expected to return to the practice squad. A roster loophole will allow the Giants to elevate Myarick for the final two regular-season games, as each practice-squad player can be bumped up three times. Myarick has played in all 15 games with eight starts but is behind Daniel Bellinger and Nick Vannett on the depth chart.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision

NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday

The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Detroit Sports Nation

How the Detroit Lions could be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day

For those of you who have read my articles on Detroit Sports Nation, I would first like to say thank you for taking your precious time to do so. Hopefully, you have left satisfied more often than not. If you have read my work on a regular basis, you probably realize that I generally, but not always, like to think about the glass being half-full when it comes to our teams. That being said, I signed up to write an article about how the Detroit Lions can be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day, and though I have put it off for as long as possible, here you go. (I hate this)
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Colts blast Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration after Nick Foles injury: ‘Horses–t’

The Colts have taken exception to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebrations after injuring their quarterback. The Giants’ rookie pass rusher leveled Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a vicious sack during the second quarter of the team’s playoff-clinching rout of Indianapolis on Sunday. The hit left Foles with a rib injury, and he exited the game after being carted off the field. After rolling off the top of Foles, Thibodeaux celebrated with fake snow angels on the field. He was still right next to Foles, however, who was writhing on the ground in pain before Colts trainers came out to meet him. In...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend

J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines

Justin Jefferson was having a brutal game for the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their Week 17 divisional clash against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and his frustration boiled over. The Vikings star receiver was held without a catch in the first half. After a tipped pass from Kirk... The post Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lawrence Taylor Appearance

The New York Giants are hoping to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon. New York, 8-6-1 on the year, can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. They have a special guest in attendance on Sunday. Legendary Giants star Lawrence Taylor pumped up the crowd...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
70K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy