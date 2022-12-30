ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Top Nu Skin distributor killed in plane crash at Provo Airport

PROVO — Friends have identified the victim of a fatal plane crash on Monday at Provo Airport as Nathan Ricks, a Utah entrepreneur, businessman, and the largest distributor in the history of Nu Skin Enterprises. Ricks was identified by friends in several social media posts Tuesday. Diana Zisselman said...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Provo Airport closed after deadly small plane crash

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Municipal Airport was closed Monday after a small plane crashed, killing one person and injuring three more. According to Brian Torgersen, Provo airport director, the airport was expected to remain closed until noon Tuesday as officials investigated the incident. Torgersen said a Provo-based...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at Provo Airport

PROVO — A small airplane crashed immediately after taking off from the Provo Airport Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another. Provo officials have now closed the Provo Airport until at least noon on Tuesday. An aircraft based at the Provo Airport took off about 11:35 a.m. and...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand

OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Avalanche warning expires, dangers downgraded ahead of next storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An avalanche warning issued Monday expired Tuesday at 6 a.m., and danger levels were downgraded for multiple Utah mountain ranges. Although the warning is no longer active, avalanche dangers remained high for the Uintas, Skyline and Abajos regions as Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo and Moab mountains were moved to considerable danger.
UTAH STATE

