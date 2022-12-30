Read full article on original website
Reminder: Salt Lake City & others require residents to shovel sidewalks
It’s time to talk about the cleanup from all this recent snow — particularly when it comes to your sidewalk. Salt Lake City says local residents and businesses need to do their part.
Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp
Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.
ksl.com
Top Nu Skin distributor killed in plane crash at Provo Airport
PROVO — Friends have identified the victim of a fatal plane crash on Monday at Provo Airport as Nathan Ricks, a Utah entrepreneur, businessman, and the largest distributor in the history of Nu Skin Enterprises. Ricks was identified by friends in several social media posts Tuesday. Diana Zisselman said...
Former Nu Skin exec identified as victim of Provo plane crash
One person died and three others were injured after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon at the Provo Airport.
KSLTV
Outages keep thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front; Sundance ski resort without power
SUNDANCE, Utah — Repair crews restored power to thousands of customers along the Wasatch Front on Monday after the latest winter storm’s heavy, wet snow caused extensive damage. “This was a severe winter storm. Not the worst I’ve seen, but definitely in the top ten,” said Rocky Mountain...
KUTV
Provo Airport closed after deadly small plane crash
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Municipal Airport was closed Monday after a small plane crashed, killing one person and injuring three more. According to Brian Torgersen, Provo airport director, the airport was expected to remain closed until noon Tuesday as officials investigated the incident. Torgersen said a Provo-based...
ksl.com
1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at Provo Airport
PROVO — A small airplane crashed immediately after taking off from the Provo Airport Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another. Provo officials have now closed the Provo Airport until at least noon on Tuesday. An aircraft based at the Provo Airport took off about 11:35 a.m. and...
kslnewsradio.com
Carport collapses, blocks entrance to apartment homes in So. Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A carport collapse in South Salt Lake City is being blamed on heavy snowfall. Officials from the United Fire Authority were called to an apartment complex at 760 West 3940 South early Monday morning, around 1 a.m. When they got there, officials said...
ksl.com
Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand
OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
kjzz.com
Avalanche warning expires, dangers downgraded ahead of next storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An avalanche warning issued Monday expired Tuesday at 6 a.m., and danger levels were downgraded for multiple Utah mountain ranges. Although the warning is no longer active, avalanche dangers remained high for the Uintas, Skyline and Abajos regions as Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo and Moab mountains were moved to considerable danger.
Community keeping Orem salon alive after owner loses everything in fire
Autumn Spencer opened Seasons Salon and Day Spa when she was just 21 years old. But one early November morning, she lost everything in a fire.
Closures leave eager visitors stuck in Little Cottonwood Canyon
Alta and Snowbird ski resorts had to shut off their lifts and keep guests and employees indoors all day Sunday due to extreme conditions and avalanche danger.
Child rescued from near-drowning at Little America Hotel
A 2-year-old is expected to survive after being rescued from nearly drowning at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel pool.
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
ksl.com
Utah fan family grateful to see their child honored in Rose Bowl 'Moment of Loudness'
PASADENA, Calif. — When Utah fans pack the Rose Bowl on Monday, there will be plenty to see: the iconic stadium, the freshly painted field and the faces of the opposing fans. There are also a special pair of shoes a group of Utah fans will be wearing. Eddie...
ksl.com
Employee killed in chairlift accident at Park City Mountain resort
PARK CITY — A tree fell on a Park City Mountain resort ski lift line Monday, killing a resort employee. The tree fell about 10:45 a.m. on the line of the Short Cut chairlift, Sara Huey, senior manager of communications, said in a statement. The employee was on duty...
Ski resort employee dies after being knocked from chairlift by fallen tree
A resort employee in Park City, Utah, fell to their death on Monday after being knocked off a chairlift by a fallen tree.
