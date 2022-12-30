ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:28 a.m. EST

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

Southwest: Normal flight operations to resume Friday

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines expects to return to normal operations this week after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days. After canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday, the company said it expects to be back to regular scheduling by Friday. Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants stranded out of position to operate flights. It is likely that far more than 1 million passengers have been affected. Southwest has canceled more than 13,000 flights since its meltdown began on Dec. 22.

Asian markets follow Wall St up but on track for annual loss

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher following encouraging U.S. employment data but are headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained after the number of people applying for unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week despite interest rate hikes to cool inflation by slowing economic activity. The S&P 500 is on track for an annual loss of about 20%. Investors are uneasy about rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to tame inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They worry central banks are willing to cause a recession if necessary.

Trump's tax returns to be released Friday after long fight

A House committee is set to release six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, pulling back the curtain on financial records that the former president fought for years to keep secret. The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted last week to release the returns, with some redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information. The committee obtained six years of Trump’s personal and business tax records while investigating what it said in a Dec. 20 report was the Internal Revenue Service’s failure to pursue mandatory audits of Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, as required under the tax agency’s protocol.

Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement signals the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the forest even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests. It's the reaapointment of a woman who carried Brazil's most effective strategy for reducing deforestation. It's also a reunion of two old colleagues who first worked together two decades ago during Lula's first presidency. The main challenge remains the same: Stop rampant deforestation in the world´s largest rainforest. Lula has promised to end all deforestation by 2030. In Silva, he'll have a strong partner for trying to do so.

Mortgage rates' rise has led to wide gap with US bond yields

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Economists are baffled by a wider-than-usual divergence between long-term mortgage rates and the yield on the benchmark U.S. government bond that is driving a sharp rise in borrowing costs and helping to torpedo the U.S. housing market this year. This spread has historically averaged around 170 basis points a month, but between March and October it averaged about 240 basis points, according to Federal Reserve data. In October, the spread widened to 292 points, the biggest monthly gap since August 1986.

Applications for US unemployment aid rose slightly last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose modestly last week, the latest sign that the labor market remains strong despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and hiring. Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Unemployment benefit applications are a proxy for layoffs, and are being closely monitored by economists as the Fed has rapidly raised interest rates in an effort to cool job growth and inflation. Should the Fed’s rate hikes cause a recession, as many economists fear, a jump in layoffs and unemployment claims would be an early sign.

EXPLAINER: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit is part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act and is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of requirements is casting doubt on whether anyone will be able to receive the full $7,500 credit. For at least the first two months of 2023, though, a delay in the Treasury Department’s rules for the new credits will likely make the full credit temporarily available to consumers who meet income and price limits. People who buy a used EV can get a smaller tax credit.

Rocky ride: Tesla stock on pace for worst year ever

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Owning Tesla stock this year has been anything but a smooth ride for investors. Shares in the electric vehicle maker are down nearly 70% since the start of the year, on pace to finish in the bottom five biggest decliners among S&P 500 stocks. By comparison, the benchmark index is down about 20%. While Tesla has continued to grow its profits, signs of softening demand and heightened competition have investors increasingly worried. Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has stoked concerns on Wall Street that the social media company is taking too much of the billionaire’s attention, and possibly offending loyal Tesla customers.

Iraq prime minister orders crackdown on trademark violations

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's prime minister has ordered a crackdown on local businesses operating under the names of international brands without legal permission. That's according to a statement from the premier's office on Wednesday. The Associated Press reported last week that Iraq has become a major center of trademark violations and piracy. In one prominent example, a chain of fake Starbucks has been operating under the international coffee company’s logo in Baghdad. Starbucks filed a lawsuit in an attempt to shut down the trademark violation, but the case was halted after the owner allegedly threatened lawyers hired by the coffee house.

EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution

DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released by the agency Wednesday. Advocates say the Suncor refinery too often malfunctions, spiking emissions. They say Colorado rarely denies permits to polluters, even in areas where harmful ozone already exceeds federal standards. The EPA is making use of the Civil Rights Act for the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:06 a.m. EST

Benedict XVI, reluctant pope who chose to retire, dies at 95 VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was a reluctant pope who never wanted to be pontiff. So it should have come as little surprise that with a few words uttered in Latin on a Vatican holiday in 2013, Benedict ended it all. He announced that he would become the first pope in 600 years to resign. His dramatic exit paved the way for Pope Francis’ election and created the unprecedented arrangement of...
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
The Hill

The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year

As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Leader Telegram

Asian markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares began the year mixed on Monday, with most markets closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve as it battles inflation. That will likely remain investors’ overarching concern as 2023 begins with persisting uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and over whether interest rate hikes meant to tame inflation might lead to recession. South...
Leader Telegram

Lula is back in Brazil, promising prosperity amid global economic pain

BRASILIA, Brazil — Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva retakes the helm of Latin America’s largest democracy promising to bring back the economic inclusion and prosperity that marked his first two terms in Brazil’s highest office between 2003 and 2011. It won’t be easy: Brazil grew more politically polarized over the past two decades, with trust in his Workers’ Party eroded by corruption scandals. The world also became a tougher place for emerging-market countries, and particularly those with unresolved fiscal issues. ...
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Kickers

MEXICAN AUTHORITIES FIND HUMAN SKULLS IN SHIPMENT MEXICO CITY (AP) - Authorities at an airport in central Mexico were surprised to open a suspicious package and find four human skulls inside. Mexico’s National Guard says its officers were called to an airport in Queretaro after an X-ray machine detected strange shapes in a cardboard box. The guards found four skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil. The skulls were being shipped from southern Mexico to Manning, South Carolina. The National Guard says regardless of how...
KENTUCKY STATE
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Segue

JEREMY RENNER HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING SNOW-RELATED ACCIDENT LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow. The actor’s representative says the 51-year-old was in critical condition, but stable on Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available. The actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt. Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe....
ILLINOIS STATE
Leader Telegram

North Korea fires missiles as Kim leads major policy meeting

North Korea fired at least three suspected short-range ballistic missiles Saturday, adding to its record number of launches this year as Kim Jong Un leads a major political meeting to set policy for 2023. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired the barrage from an area south of Pyongyang in North Hwanghae province toward waters off its east coast. Japan said the three missiles, launched from around 8 a.m. Saturday, flew about 350 kilometers (217 miles) in distance at a maximum altitude...
Leader Telegram

Israel’s new finance minister eyes measures to boost competition

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister in the government of newly appointed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will seek to boost competition in the economy as the country faces higher inflation and rising interest rates. Smotrich said that Israel is facing a “challenging period” because of inflation and interest rate increases, speaking Sunday at a formal handover event with the outgoing finance minister. He will seek to strengthen the economy, boost government revenue and then provide government aid to those parts of the population that need it...
Leader Telegram

UK climate group calls temporary halt to disruptive protests

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. division of climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion says its activists would temporarily stop blocking busy roads, gluing themselves to buildings and engaging in other acts of civil disobedience because such methods have not achieved their desired effects. “As we ring in the new year, we make a controversial resolution to temporarily shift away from public disruption as a primary tactic," the group said in a New Year's Eve website post. “We recognize and celebrate the power of disruption to...
Leader Telegram

Colombia’s government agrees to cease-fire with rebel groups

Colombia’s government has agreed to a cease-fire with guerrilla factions and paramilitary groups as the nation seeks to start peace negotiations, President Gustavo Petro said. The agreement includes talks with National Liberation Army rebels and former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia dissidents who didn’t demobilize during the peace deal signed in 2016, Petro said in a tweet on New Year’s eve. “Total peace will be a reality,” Petro said, adding...
Leader Telegram

Wild ride: Sanborn woman hits Mexico in round-the-world cycle trek

ASHLAND — A Sanborn woman on a journey to set the record as the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe on a motorcycle is well on her way — and learning about herself on the trek. Bridget McCutchen, 22, didn’t even buy her first cycle until she was 19. Now she’s wheeling her way — she hopes — into record books with a ride of at least 24,900 miles. To set the mark, she must follow strict rules, like using the same motorcycle for the...
SANBORN, WI
Leader Telegram

Xi warns of tough COVID fight, acknowledges divisions in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping said tough challenges remain in China’s fight against COVID-19 and acknowledged divisions in society that led to rare spontaneous protests, after weeks of silence on a virus policy pivot that’s infected hundreds of millions and delivered a severe blow to economic activity. In a New Year’s address on Saturday, Xi said the country is in a new phase of COVID control and has adapted after following a science-based and targeted approach. The day before, he said the nation’s strategy had been...
Leader Telegram

Brazil vice president criticizes Bolsonaro supporters over chaos

Brazil’s outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro helped foment social tension after losing the country’s elections, and his followers should support a change in administrations, Vice President Hamilton Mourao said Saturday. “Leaders who were supposed to reassure and unite the nation” instead allowed silence to “create a climate of chaos,” Mourao said during a televised address that didn’t identify Bolsonaro by name. Mourao, who had a public falling out with Bolsonaro during...
Leader Telegram

Turkey, Syria, Russia to hold new talks on civil war, terrorism

Foreign ministers from Russia, Syria and Turkey will meet in the second half of January after last week holding the highest-level gathering since the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said late on Saturday that he had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss the timing and venue of the next meeting, according to state-run Anadolu news agency. The stepped-up diplomacy comes after a recent rapprochement between Turkey and its southern neighbor. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Dems, GOP have distinct priorities for 2023: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eva Guzman's expenses have swelled, but she feels comfortable financially thanks to the savings she and her late husband stockpiled for a rainy day. Nevertheless, the 80-year-old retired library clerk in San Antonio limits trips to the grocery store, adjusts the thermostat to save on utilities and tries to help her grandchildren and great-grandchildren get what they need. It was difficult to raise her own four children, Guzman said, but she and her husband were able to manage. She doesn't know how...
KANSAS STATE
Leader Telegram

UK’s problems won’t go away in new year, Sunak tells Britons

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Britons that the problems bedeviling the country won’t disappear in 2023, a warning that prompted the Labour Party to accuse the government of wrecking the economy. In his first New Year’s address as prime minister, Sunak struck a somber tone, acknowledging that it had been a difficult year for the country. “I am not going to pretend that all our problems will...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy