NEW ORLEANS --- Despite holding an early 10-0 lead over No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 K-State saw their lead disappear beginning in the second quarter as the Crimson Tide eventually pulled away to win the 2022 Sugar Bowl 45-20. K-State started the game really well on each side of the ball. But a Will Howard interception on the first drive of the game on a pass intended for running back Deuce Vaughn brought the Bama offense on the field. But K-State's defense forced a three-and-out on their first stand, and they didn't allow a single yard on the drive.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO