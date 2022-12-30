ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Women, dog kicked off Amtrak in viral video

By Joshua Short
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bs22S_0jyLV5Z400

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KDVR ) — As people continue to have trouble getting to their destinations for the holidays, one video is going viral after two older women were forced off an Amtrak train in Grand Junction.

This all came after officials say their small dog – a Pomeranian – was disturbing other customers. The two women and their dog were headed to Chicago for Christmas and they barely made it there.

Voting machine tampering suspect ruled incompetent

FOX31 dug deeper into the video, which has millions of views, and why police were called onto that train in the first place. Brent Bell took the video when this all happened on Dec. 21.

“Don’t let this ruin your holidays, sweeties,” you could hear him say while recording the moments Grand Junction police officers escorted the women and their dog off the train. He began recording on his phone, seconds after police approached the two.

“All this was over was a little bit of dog poop that they cleaned up fast and cleaned up immediately,” Bell said. These ladies were just shocked that this was the treatment that they were getting, that their holiday season was going to be interrupted,” he explained.

What happened in the viral Amtrak video

Here’s what happened.

The train left Oakland, Calif., just days before Christmas, and was Chicago-bound, and so too were the two sisters and their Pomeranian. Amtrak said the dog “created a disturbance by repeatedly barking, urinating and defecating” on the train. Bell said he began recording because he knew he would be witness to an injustice.

“I’m tired of unfairness and I have a little, I guess, I have a place in my heart for little old ladies,” he said. He felt bad for the two, especially because he is a dog trainer and knows how dogs, like Pomeranians, act and said the fact that she did have it on her lap was to keep it calm.

Mother’s ashes lost in Southwest luggage fiasco

One of the sisters spoke with FOX31 off-camera and said she picked up poop from the train, but it wasn’t her dog’s and she did it out of courtesy. She also said she was upset because the train’s conductor and others were targeting them the entire ride and harassed one of them as they were going to the washroom.

Not long after the two were escorted off the train, the conductor asked Bell to put his phone away. Bell responded, “You don’t have a choice, I can record the scenery.” The conductor responded, “I have every choice on this train, this is mine.”

“I even said it to the people in the car, ‘Hey, has anyone been bothered by this little teeny dog?’ Not one person spoke up,” Bell told FOX31 in a Zoom interview.

Other pets were on that train and are usually allowed to ride – one per passenger, per policies the Problem Solvers checked online. FOX31 asked Amtrak to confirm this, other updated policies and the criteria for kicking off passengers. They did not answer the specific questions.

There is a GoFundMe started by Bell, online where it’s already raised over $500 for the two women.

Amtrak, police release statements

Amtrack released this statement:

We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption to our passengers’ holiday travel on Dec. 21. Out of concern for all our customers on Train 6, two passengers were told to deboard after their dog created a disturbance by repeatedly barking, urinating, and defecating in the customer seating area. The dog’s owner was given multiple warnings about the dog being on the seat and was given advance notice about stops where dogs could be taken on walks. Several nearby passengers also asked to be moved because of the noise and odor.

Kimberly Woods, Amtrack

The Grand Junction Police Department released this narrative of the incident:

On 12/22/22, at approximately 10:50 a.m., officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a call from personnel with Amtrak, requesting assistance with removing a passenger and dog from a train at 300 S. 1st Street. A staff member from Amtrak stated that the dog was being aggressive with other passengers and had defecated in the train car. As a result, the owner of the dog was asked by Amtrak staff to exit the train and refused. When officers arrived on scene, two women exited the Amtrak train on their own with the dog. After Amtrak had the women removed from the train, Grand Junction Police officers assisted the women with their luggage into the station and called the taxi service to take the two women to the Greyhound Bus Station so they could get to their destination. No one was arrested or cited as a result of this incident. Please contact Amtrak for information about any additional travel arrangements.

Grand Junction Police Department

The owner of the dog said Thursday night that she heard back from Amtrak. They apologized and said she is welcome back on Amtrak trains with the dog. The women are expected to return to Oakland soon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

Related
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction

Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle receives significant grant to improve dodgy intersection

A significant grant from the Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund was recently awarded to Rifle to improve a troublesome intersection, a Tuesday news release states. City officials have for years studied what to do with the intersection of Whiteriver Avenue and Centennial Parkway. Traffic at this busy intersection is directed by stop signs only, and in response the city is looking into building traffic lights to mitigate further incidents.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 eastbound at Aspen Glen reopens

5:57 p.m.: The eastbound lane on Colorado Highway 82 near Aspen Glen just north of Carbondale is now reopened after an accident closed it down for nearly 45 minutes, a Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority alert states. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post...
CARBONDALE, CO
CBS Denver

Vehicle pursuit on I-70 leads to seizure of suspected fentanyl, other narcotics

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after attempting to elude police, leading deputies to discover large amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics.According to authorities, investigators of the multijurisdictional Special Problems Enforcement and Response Team and Garfield County Sheriff's Office contacted a vehicle near Rifle for driving recklessly.Authorities say the suspect, Dylan Thomas Zweygardt decided to elude officers which caused a pursuit on I-70 headed toward Grand Junction. Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle as the driver continued a few more miles until it came to a complete stop near the Garfield and Mesa County...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

City responds to snowy roads conditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow that fell overnight is melting now a little, but you heard the forecast. “It was pretty epic to wake up and look out, and all the trees were frozen,” said Ariel Oakes, Grand Junction resident. “It was just it was magical.”. Oakes...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Mesa County Encourages Residents to update Broadband Map

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX)— Mesa County is encouraging residents to help update the FCC’s broadband map in hopes of getting federal dollars and getting better internet for some of its more secluded homes. 2020 identified a need for improved access to high-speed internet. This is why it is one of the goals of Mesa County’s recent needs assessment. The County is still analyzing those results internally but hopes to release them early next year. They told us they hope it will be, “A roadmap of where we’re at and where we need to be and what’s it going to cost and how we identify those funds, all those things.”
MESA COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

Friday December 30, 2022 Forecast First

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Winter Storm Warning for the mountain zones through Monday. Lower valleys will also experience deteriorating conditions along with all forms or precipitation during that same timeframe. Travel cautiously through all elevations please!
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kvnf.org

NEWS KVNF Regional Newscast: December 28, 2022

Residents within the town of Paonia will see an increase in water, trash and sewer rates in the new year, reports the Delta County Independent. Water base rates are increasing across the board at $3 per month. Trash rates are increasing. A single can will rise from $17 to $25; Standard use $23 to $30; heavy user $30 to $45; two-yard dumpster $50 to $60 and three-yard dumpster $60 to $70. Sewer rates are also increasing. Residential in-town from $38 to $55; Out of town residential from $57 to $60; in-town commercial rates from $38 to $60 and out-of-town commercial rates from $55 to $60.
PAONIA, CO
westernslopenow.com

New Grand Junction Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” in Grand Junction is now more than just a Christmas Song. It’s also a new local chapter of a national program dedicated to giving children and teens sleeping on floors a comfy place to sleep. Right before Christmas, chapter volunteers delivered and set up two bunk beds for a family with four teenage sons.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy