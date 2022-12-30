Central York dominates York Catholic in battle between unbeatens

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Undefeated Central York hosted undefeated York Catholic Thursday night in the Central York Holiday Tournament final, and the Panthers kept their sparkling record intact.

Central York jumped out to a 17-2 lead to open the first quarter and didn’t look back, inflating the lead to 21 before halftime en route to a 57-29 win over York Catholic. With the win, the Panthers improved to 10-0, while the Irish fell to 5-1.

