Central York dominates York Catholic in battle between unbeatens
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Undefeated Central York hosted undefeated York Catholic Thursday night in the Central York Holiday Tournament final, and the Panthers kept their sparkling record intact.
Central York jumped out to a 17-2 lead to open the first quarter and didn’t look back, inflating the lead to 21 before halftime en route to a 57-29 win over York Catholic. With the win, the Panthers improved to 10-0, while the Irish fell to 5-1.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 0