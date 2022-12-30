ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Central York dominates York Catholic in battle between unbeatens

By Jared Phillips
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f926n_0jyLUQsT00

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Undefeated Central York hosted undefeated York Catholic Thursday night in the Central York Holiday Tournament final, and the Panthers kept their sparkling record intact.

Central York jumped out to a 17-2 lead to open the first quarter and didn’t look back, inflating the lead to 21 before halftime en route to a 57-29 win over York Catholic. With the win, the Panthers improved to 10-0, while the Irish fell to 5-1.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Northern’s Bartram and Yohn, Greencastle-Antrim’s Cooper named Pa. Football Writers’ 5A All-State

Two stalwarts that orchestrated Northern’s run to the District 3 semifinal round, plus one hard-nosed running back from Greencastle-Antrim, picked up 5A All-State honors Friday by Pa. Football Writers. Versatile junior Cole Bartram, who stashed away 148 tackles, including 8 tackles-for-loss from his linebacker perch, and senior specialist Mason...
GREENCASTLE, PA
abc27 News

Erby, Saunders win Player of the Year to headline All-State teams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sportswriters throughout the state came together to vote on all-state teams for every class, and plenty of Midstate football players were honored, including a pair of quarterbacks taking home the state’s highest honor. 1A Player of the Year: Alex Erby, Steel-High junior quarterback Running Back: Ronald Burnette Jr., Steel-High junior Offensive […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Trinity’s Will Detar, Ship’s Dom Frontino, Northern’s Cole Bartram and Chambersburg’s Zach Evans win Trojan Wars titles

West Perry led a group of three Mid-Penn Conference teams to finish in the top 10 in the team race at the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament at Chambersburg High School, which rolled to a conclusion Friday evening. The Mustangs, who won the team title last season, finished third behind South Carroll (Md.) and Warrior Run.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County cheer teams qualify for districts, states

Perry County is the place for spirit, and this year’s district championships proved just that. Greenwood, Newport and Susquenita cheer teams all qualified for 2A small varsity cheerleading districts. For veterans Greenwood and Newport, this was normal, but the Blackhawks had a different story since it was the first...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley bests Waynesboro in battle of unbeatens

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Only one team was allowed to leave Mechanicsburg with an unblemished record on Wednesday night, and Cumberland Valley made sure it was them. The Eagles faced previously undefeated Waynesboro in the Suave Brothers Championship final Wednesday, and after a first quarter deficit and halftime tie, managed to pull away for a […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin, Cedar Crest earn wins at holiday tourney

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — In the Lower Dauphin Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night, two Falcon teams came away victorious: the hosts Lower Dauphin and Cedar Crest. Lower Dauphin took down Elizabethtown 44-22 in the tournament’s varsity opener and Cedar Crest Crest bested Harrisburg 49-24 in the night cap game. Now the two will meet in […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Trinity holds court dedication for legendary coach

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After more than 40 years coaching Trinity’s basketball, the school decided to honor legendary boys basketball head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. with a court dedication ceremony. “Coach Kostelac has cemented himself in the area and in the state and the region at large as one of the best coaches. I […]
CAMP HILL, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley rings in 2023

Hundreds gathered in Binn's Park to ring in the new year. Friends and families came out to celebrate 2023 in style as the red rose dropped at midnight. The covered stage at Binn's Park featured performances by "3rd Power Family Soul" and "DJ Eddy Mena." This was the first full...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley New Year's Eve celebrations

WGAL was out covering New Year's Eve festivities in Lancaster and York on Saturday night. Our reporters streamed the Red Rose and White Rose drops. You can watch those below. WGAL's Meredith Jorgensen was live in Lancaster at Binn's Park. You can watch that below. This content is imported from...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

York-Adams League Basketball Season Schedules

York, Pa. (WHTM) — Below is a complete list of York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys and girls basketball season schedules, in alphabetical order. Bermudian Springs Biglerville Central York Dallastown Delone Catholic Dover Eastern York Fairfield Hanover Kennard-Dale Littlestown New Oxford Northeastern Red Lion South Western Spring Grove Susquehannock West York York High York Catholic York […]
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash

A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

The Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg

Ring in the new year in Downtown Chambersburg at The Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg! The new event will feature indoor and outdoor activities, music, giveaways and a giant pack of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls to be dropped at 9:00. Don’t miss this family friendly event!
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy