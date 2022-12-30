ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Here's Why Momentum in PDF Solutions (PDFS) Should Keep going

When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Zacks.com

Here's Why KLA (KLAC) is a Strong Growth Stock

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Penske Automotive (PAG) is a Strong Value Stock

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Hold on to Republic Services (RSG) Stock

RSG - Free Report) is benefiting from its solid operating performance and investor-friendly steps. RSG’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 16% and 19%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. The company is focused on increasing its operational excellence by shifting to...
Zacks.com

Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

TALK - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks...
Zacks.com

Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know

SRZN - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's changing earnings...
Zacks.com

Lululemon (LULU) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know

LULU - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's changing earnings...
Zacks.com

GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

GSK - Free Report) closed at $34.78, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 2.07% in...
Zacks.com

Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

CCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $136.93, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Is Trending Stock FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX) a Buy Now?

FCX - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this mining company have returned +12.8% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook AssetMark Financial (AMK)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com

MSC Industrial (MSM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

MSM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com

DKS vs. FIVE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

DKS - Free Report) or Five Below (. FIVE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com

Genuine Parts (GPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GPC - Free Report) closed at $175.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Analog Devices (ADI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ADI - Free Report) closed at $164.03, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost 4.37% over the past...
Zacks.com

Why Fast-paced Mover Ranger Energy (RNGR) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors

Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
Zacks.com

Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DELL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $40.22, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the computer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy