Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
Lakers trade rumors: 4 teams who could trade for LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have had little to celebrate since their bubble title run in 2020, so it no surprise that LeBron James is frustrated. Even though he seems to think he can play until he is 45, he probably only has a few more years playing at this current level.
Lakers reportedly saving picks for something that won’t be possible
The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the worst seasons imaginable thus far. Any time that the team has shown any sort of potential there has been a setback, with the most recent being an Anthony Davis injury that is going to hold him out until mid-January at the earliest.
Gilbert Arenas Says The Miami Heat Have The Best-Looking Cheerleaders In The NBA
Gilbert Arenas drops major truth bomb on Miami Heat cheerleaders.
Signee Robert Stafford achieved goal by making Under Armour game, sees dynasty building at Miami
We catch up with Miami signee Robert Stafford at the Under Armour game for his thoughts, including what he sees for the future at UM.
Look: Ohio State Fan's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Going Viral
Ohio State had a chance to win it against Georgia late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Noah Ruggles' field goal attempt was wide left (way wide left). A video of an Ohio State fan reacting to the missed field goal is going viral. The fan is clearly heartbroken. "100%...
Florida man gets citation after his Pikachu looking pup went viral at an NBA game
During a Miami Heat game on December 26, a Florida man in the audience brought his dog, who was dyed to look like Pikachu. The imagery of the vibrant, yellow dog went viral, and plenty of people had something to say. But it was the Miami-Dade Animal Services who really...
Bears mock draft: 4 Bears targets from the College Football Playoff
The Chicago Bears are out of the postseason, but with the College Football Playoff ensuing, there are several prospects that could help turn the fortunes around in the Windy City. College football has reached its Final Four, and teams across the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, were tuned in for...
Miami football offers two 2024 4-star OT Friday
The Miami football program offered four-star 2024 offensive tackles Jonathan Daniels and Kevin Heywood scholarships as they both tweeted on Friday. Daniels is the 233rd-ranked prospect and 10th OT in the 2023 class in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Heywood is the 279th overall and 19th OT per 247 Sports.
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023
Let's face it - the Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami should come to an end following this season. While Tua has shown glimpses of elite quarterback play, his wild inconsistency couple with his troubling injury history, specifically with concussions, he is not a viable option for the Dolphins long-term.
Miami Marlins feel like landing spot for Aroldis Chapman
The Miami Marlins rotation depth, and stockpile of prospects, leaves them in an enviable position. However, the same cannot be said about the bullpen, where the Marlins are still searching for someone to take over in the ninth inning. The likes of Tanner Scott, Anthony Bender, and Dylan Floro are likely to battle for the closer role, a competition that could continue all season.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0