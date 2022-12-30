ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami football offers two 2024 4-star OT Friday

The Miami football program offered four-star 2024 offensive tackles Jonathan Daniels and Kevin Heywood scholarships as they both tweeted on Friday. Daniels is the 233rd-ranked prospect and 10th OT in the 2023 class in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Heywood is the 279th overall and 19th OT per 247 Sports.
Miami Marlins feel like landing spot for Aroldis Chapman

The Miami Marlins rotation depth, and stockpile of prospects, leaves them in an enviable position. However, the same cannot be said about the bullpen, where the Marlins are still searching for someone to take over in the ninth inning. The likes of Tanner Scott, Anthony Bender, and Dylan Floro are likely to battle for the closer role, a competition that could continue all season.
