The Miami Marlins rotation depth, and stockpile of prospects, leaves them in an enviable position. However, the same cannot be said about the bullpen, where the Marlins are still searching for someone to take over in the ninth inning. The likes of Tanner Scott, Anthony Bender, and Dylan Floro are likely to battle for the closer role, a competition that could continue all season.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO