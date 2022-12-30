ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

ABC 15 News

100 guests displaced after electrical fire at hotel near I-17 and Dunlap

About 100 guests were displaced after an electrical fire at a hotel near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue Sunday night, according to officials. Phoenix Fire Department says an electrical fire started in a utility room on the fifth floor around 7:30 p.m. The fire was isolated to that room. The department's...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: MAJOR winter storm hitting AZ

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of 2023 is moving through Arizona. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air across Arizona. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. This storm is impacting road travel and outdoor plans all across...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in north Phoenix overnight

A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix overnight. Officials were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime after midnight Sunday. When crews arrived, they located a two-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead, another injured after shooting on I-10 Sunday morning

PHOENIX — One person has died and another is hospitalized after being shot at on the I-10 early Sunday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., police were called to a restaurant near the I-10 and University Drive for reports of a shooting. When on scene, authorities located two men with...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead after alleged drunk driver hits rideshare vehicle in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — Scottsdale police say a women is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit a rideshare vehicle near Hayden and Cactus roads Friday night. The rideshare vehicle had three people — the 56-year-old male rideshare driver, the 58-year-old woman who died and her husband— inside. All three were taken to the hospital. The woman did not survive her injuries.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Banner Health's first baby born in 2023, four minutes after midnight

GLENDALE — A baby girl was born just four minutes after midnight, making her the first baby of 2023 at Banner Health. Parents Kasia, 36, and Patryk Grobelny, 38, are still deciding on a name for their little girl, as they waited to learn the gender of the baby and weren't expecting her until Wednesday.
GLENDALE, AZ

