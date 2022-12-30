ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Lula Sworn In to Lead Much More Divided Brazil

Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is assuming office for the third time after...
