Creedmoor, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history

Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
DURHAM, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”

As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WRAL News

Amoore's free throws put No. 7 Virginia Tech over No. 13 UNC

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift No. 7 Virginia Tech to a 68-65 victory over No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday. Amoore finished with a game-high 24 points, connecting on 7 of 17 from the floor, including a career-high six 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who registered their first victory over a ranked team this season.
BLACKSBURG, VA
mediafeed.org

North Carolina State University will cost you this much

North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Soggy start doesn't stop early acorn drop at WRAL First Night

RALEIGH, N.C. — After a soggy Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared up in time for the early acorn drop at WRAL First Night Raleigh, the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh. Early afternoon and evening rain prompted the cancelation of the People's Procession walking parade, which was...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
RALEIGH, NC
