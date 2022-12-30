Read full article on original website
Wilson, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wilson. The Pungo Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Wilson Preparatory Academy on January 02, 2023, 13:00:00. The Pungo Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Wilson Preparatory Academy on January 02, 2023, 14:00:00.
Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history
Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
NC A&T gets first CAA win with buzzer-beater over Hofstra
NC A&T shot the lights out against Hofstra and came up with a last-second victory for its first CAA win. The post NC A&T gets first CAA win with buzzer-beater over Hofstra appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”
As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
Amoore's free throws put No. 7 Virginia Tech over No. 13 UNC
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift No. 7 Virginia Tech to a 68-65 victory over No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday. Amoore finished with a game-high 24 points, connecting on 7 of 17 from the floor, including a career-high six 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who registered their first victory over a ranked team this season.
247Sports
UNC's Armando Bacot Calls Out Team After Loss to Pittsburgh: 'I Thought We Turned the Corner'
What team will show up? Is the question North Carolina big man Armando Bacot pondered as he called out himself and his teammates following the Tar Heels' crushing 76-74 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday. "I don't know how we all can't come in and be locked in and give such...
Raanta's 2nd consecutive shutout gives Hurricanes 10th straight victory
RALEIGH, N.C. — Antti Raanta made 19 saves for his second straight shutout and the 17th of his career, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored on three power plays for their franchise-record 10th consecutive victory, beating the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Friday night. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen...
Brownlow: After heartbreaking Holiday Bowl, UNC looks to the future and making the most of Maye
As an historically .500 football program, it's difficult to look at any season that ends in nine wins and a Division title as disappointing. North Carolina's season does not qualify as that, but the way it played out with four straight losses made it feel that way. The moment UNC...
How much bonus money did Dave Doeren miss out on with NC State’s bowl loss? (Hint: A lot.)
North Carolina State has plenty on the line in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl: A second-straight nine-win season and its first postseason victory since 2017.
NC State broadcaster suspended after 'illegal aliens' comment during bowl broadcast
Gary Hahn, Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer, is suspended indefinitely after making a comment about "illegal aliens in El Paso" during the radio broadcast of the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday afternoon. North Carolina State lost in that game to Maryland, 16-12. Hahn made the comment while giving the score...
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
mediafeed.org
North Carolina State University will cost you this much
North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
'We have to stop this': Immigrant activist speaks out about NC State broadcasters controversial comments
Friday, longtime Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely after making a comment about "illegal aliens in El Paso" during the radio broadcast of the Duke's Mayo Bowl. "And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA," said Hahn while giving the score update...
After soggy start, acorn drop signals start of 2023 at WRAL First Night
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a soggy Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared up in time for the 7p.m. and midnight acorn drops at WRAL First Night Raleigh, the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh. Early afternoon and evening rain prompted the cancelation of the People's Procession walking parade,...
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
Soggy start doesn't stop early acorn drop at WRAL First Night
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a soggy Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared up in time for the early acorn drop at WRAL First Night Raleigh, the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh. Early afternoon and evening rain prompted the cancelation of the People's Procession walking parade, which was...
chapelboro.com
Still in Line: Black Students’ Isolation From Chapel Hill Nightlife
“We reserve the right to refuse entry at bouncer’s discretion” are the words printed above dress code signage at Still Life, a night club on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Neil Pierre-Louis, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, said he was denied entry to the club when he arrived...
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
cbs17
Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
