ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former Nittany Lions & Super Bowl champs ready for Rose Bowl

By Ryan Risky
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2hbO_0jyLRs9E00

THOUSAND OAKS, Ca. (WTAJ) — Nick Scott and Grant Haley are now teammates on the Los Angeles Rams and won a Super Bowl together last February. But first they were teammates at Penn State, playing in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

Of course it’s a dream to play in the NFL, and it’s one that came to fruition for both. Scott’s path was unique. He came to Penn State as a running back, but he was behind Saquon Barkley on the depth chart. Scott then chose to transition to special teams where he made enough of an impression to be drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Disneyland Welcomes Penn State To Rose Bowl

It all comes full circle for Scott this week as his Nittany Lions are playing down the road in Pasadena in the Rose Bowl, which Scott and Haley will be attending.

“I grew up in Pennsylvania, Lancaster Pennsylvania and grew up a big fan of Penn State,” said Scott. “That’s why I committed there so I really see Penn State as my second family so whenever I can get back there or show love and support I want to do that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl

ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
FanSided

Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

College Football Player Killed In Tragic Accident

Late Friday night, the football was received some devastating news when a BYU football player passed away. Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman for the Cougars, passed away following a construction accident, according to a statement from the team. He was just 22 years old. "BYU has learned of the death...
PROVO, UT
DC News Now

DC News Now

39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy