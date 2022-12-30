ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Northeast Kansas football players named to 2023 Shrine Bowl

(KSNT) – Eighteen Northeast Kansas seniors will play in the 2023 Shrine Bowl, Kansas’ all-star high school football game benefitting Shriners Children’s. “This is an incredibly impressive group of young men,” B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl, said. “These players and coaches now have a wonderful opportunity ahead of them, one that […]
Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over Oklahoma State

Kansas improved to 12-1 (1-0 Big 12) on the season Saturday afternoon with a 69-67 win over Oklahoma State. It was far from a pretty performance from the Jayhawks, who struggled defensively in the first half and allowed Oklahoma State to score 45 points. KU entered the break trailing 45-30 but came out of the half on fire, cutting the lead to two points with a 19-5 run. It was a close game down the stretch and Kevin McCullar came up with a big made 3 to take the lead and block on the second to last possession to officially push KU to victory.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
