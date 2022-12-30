Kansas improved to 12-1 (1-0 Big 12) on the season Saturday afternoon with a 69-67 win over Oklahoma State. It was far from a pretty performance from the Jayhawks, who struggled defensively in the first half and allowed Oklahoma State to score 45 points. KU entered the break trailing 45-30 but came out of the half on fire, cutting the lead to two points with a 19-5 run. It was a close game down the stretch and Kevin McCullar came up with a big made 3 to take the lead and block on the second to last possession to officially push KU to victory.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO