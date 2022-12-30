Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersTucson, AZ
New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping CenterGreyson FTucson, AZ
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
ABC 15 News
Mesa husband and wife arrested on homicide charges
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a man and woman were arrested in connection to a late December shooting following an investigation. Officials say 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez was found dead in a roadway near 8th Avenue and Country Club Road. No shell casings were found near Ramirez's body,...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect in Phoenix party shooting that injured 9 still not found
Neighbors say Auto Pilots clothing store is where the shooting happened and that dozens were at the party when gunfire erupted. “About 15 to 20 gunshots, sounded like at least two different firearms,” says nearby business owner Chris Gallo.
AZFamily
Queen Creek couple arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Mesa, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek couple was arrested in connection with the death of a man in Mesa last week, police say. On Dec. 30, police arrested 33-year-old Heath Daniel and his wife, Vanessa, 37, for the murder of Jose Ramirez, 31, who was found shot to death.
Phoenix police: Shooting that injured 9 grew out of argument
A shooting in west Phoenix that injured a pregnant woman and eight other people grew out of an argument between two people at a late-night party, police said.
AZFamily
‘We’ve never seen him’: Family of Phoenix murder victim says they didn’t know suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Destiny Hernandez is relieved someone is being held accountable for her murder. For the first time since a man accused of killing Hernandez was arrested last week, her family is speaking with Arizona’s Family. Officers said that 18-year-old Jvion Gadson-Scott was arrested...
Wanted suspect captured after chase and rollover on I-19
The Tucson Police Department has arrested 39-Year-Old Michael Caylor after a chase on Interstate 19 near Valencia Road.
Phoenix police looking for suspect in deadly New Year's Eve shooting
PHOENIX — One man has died in a New Year’s Eve shooting in the area of 102nd Avenue and Payson Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police have identified the victim as Raymond Hernandez Jr. Following the shooting, Hernandez was rushed to the hospital by the Phoenix...
New Year’s “celebration” sends bullet into house
New Year’s Eve is one of those times people are driven to do dumb, irresponsible things, like ringing in the new year by cracking off some gunshots.
onscene.tv
One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
AZFamily
Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect
Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sources say Hamlin has been intubated and is listed in critical condition at...
12news.com
Police: 2 men shot while driving on I-10
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after their vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 10 near University Drive, Phoenix police said. According to early reports, the men had been driving eastbound on I-10 when their car was shot at. The driver pulled off the freeway and parked at a business on University Drive.
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan
Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say
PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
proclaimerscv.com
Attorney: Idaho Murder Suspect is Willing to Postpone the Extradition Hearing
The guy accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November is ready to abandon his extradition hearing, according to his lawyer, who spoke to CBS News. The 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger will appear before the judge on Tuesday. Kohberger will still need to appear before the judge on Tuesday...
Woman dead, boyfriend arrested in stabbing near 99th Avenue and Indian School
Detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in west Phoenix late Friday night. The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m.
TPD investigating stabbing near Oracle and Grant Road
On December 30 2022 around 9:00 p.m., the Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing east of Oracle Road and West Grant Road.
AZFamily
Police: Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in Phoenix. Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a Waffle House off Interstate 10 and University Drive and found two men shot. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one later died from his injuries.
KOLD-TV
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
