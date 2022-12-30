ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Minimum wage increase goes into effect today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) —A late Christmas present has arrived for the entire state of Nebraska. It comes in the form of cold hard cash as Nebraska officially raised minimum wage today. The increase adds an extra $1.50 to minimum wage making $9.00 an hour jump to $10.50. And it...
NEBRASKA STATE
Channel 8 KLKN-TV’s top 8 stories of 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the year coming to a close, Channel 8 KLKN-TV has compiled its list of the top stories of 2022. A lot happened during Nebraska football’s tumultuous 2022 season. Head coach Scott Frost was fired after a loss to Georgia Southern, a non-Power Five...
LINCOLN, NE
Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories

An ICE STORM WARNING is in place for NE Nebraska Monday afternoon into Tuesday. The potential is there for freezing rain in SE Nebraska, too. Additional advisories or warnings may eventually be issued. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for much of Nebraska through Tuesday. This has been issued for...
NEBRASKA STATE
Tips for keeping safe while ice fishing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more mild temperatures in the coming days, you might be tempted to try a little ice fishing. But if you’re not careful, a bad day’s fishing might not beat a good day’s work. Before you begin cutting holes and dropping lines,...
LINCOLN, NE

