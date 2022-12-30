ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 52

SA Ander
2d ago

he way over estimates his ability and it will cost the cowgirls a championship

Reply(4)
19
peckawood
2d ago

All Dallas can do is play who is on the other side of the football like everyone else. 12-4 and you muts still have stuff to say as If the Eagles haven't played the same teams. in the Division lmao 🤣 😆

Reply
4
EarlyMorningCoffee
2d ago

I'm convinced nobody actually watches games anymore, they just look at stats and then spew nonsense out of their mouths and onto a screen. Dak threw one interception that was on him. The other was on Hendershot 100%. Just like last week the WR couldn't secure a perfectly placed ball and literally tossed it right into the arms of a defender. What happened to the good old days where writers and fans actually watched and understood games?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl

There have been plenty of exciting plays from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Unfortunately, they're being overshadowed by a controversial call. During the second quarter of play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. At least the entire sports world thought it was a touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
NESN

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury

Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
atozsports.com

Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cowboys' Dak Prescott isn't a system QB, he's elite: Meet me at the logo

It’s time for Dak Prescott to receive his flowers while he’s playing at such a high level. The reactions to Prescott’s successes and failures are always a bit overboard due to the position he’s in. He’s the face of one of the most famous sports franchises in the world and has largely been successful throughout his tenure as the Cowboys quarterback.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear

The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Peyton Manning Reveals if He Wants to Be Head Coach of Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett. The team will have an extensive search to find their new head coach, but should the Broncos do something bold and go after Peyton Manning? TMZ Sports recently caught up with the former Broncos quarterback and asked him if he wanted to be the team's next head coach.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys 'Aren't Elite'

The lightning rod that is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has done it again, with former NFL running back Eddie George offering his rip-job belief that QB Dak Prescott is the weakness of the "America's Team'' roster. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. (Prescott) is the...
DALLAS, TX
102.5 The Bone

Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets

Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins

The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson reveals impact of Lambeau Field grass in Vikings loss to Packers

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is definitely frustrated about his performance in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers, but he’s not using the Lambeau Field grass as an excuse for his struggles. Jefferson made just one catch for 15 yards on Sunday, unable to really get anything going offensively throughout the game. It didn’t […] The post Justin Jefferson reveals impact of Lambeau Field grass in Vikings loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy