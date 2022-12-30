he way over estimates his ability and it will cost the cowgirls a championship
All Dallas can do is play who is on the other side of the football like everyone else. 12-4 and you muts still have stuff to say as If the Eagles haven't played the same teams. in the Division lmao 🤣 😆
I'm convinced nobody actually watches games anymore, they just look at stats and then spew nonsense out of their mouths and onto a screen. Dak threw one interception that was on him. The other was on Hendershot 100%. Just like last week the WR couldn't secure a perfectly placed ball and literally tossed it right into the arms of a defender. What happened to the good old days where writers and fans actually watched and understood games?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A Smith into hysteria
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
Saban Takes Veiled Shot at Players Who Transferred Out at Sugar Bowl Podium
Cowboys' Dak Prescott isn't a system QB, he's elite: Meet me at the logo
TCU coach Sonny Dykes reveals what really ‘bothered’ him after upsetting Michigan
Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear
Peyton Manning Reveals if He Wants to Be Head Coach of Denver Broncos
Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys 'Aren't Elite'
Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Bengals
Justin Jefferson reveals impact of Lambeau Field grass in Vikings loss to Packers
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 52