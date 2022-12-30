Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills Week 17 game with the Cincinnati Bengals should be one of the games of the 2022 season and is a perfect way to wrap up Monday Night Football for the 2022 regular season. Ahead of Bills-Bengals on MNF, let’s make some bold Bills predictions. Buffalo’s path...
thecomeback.com
Broncos players angry with coach’s controversial move
The Denver Broncos have very little remaining to play for this season after the team was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But even despite that, Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg made the decision to have a full-contact, padded practice this week. And that move has turned out to be quite controversial with the players.
Justin Jefferson nearly assaulted ref with his helmet in moment of frustration (Video)
Week 17 featured an all-important game for the Green Bay Packers as they hosted one of their NFC North rivals, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. The game did not start favorably for the Vikings, who were hoping to keep pace in the NFC Playoff Picture as the No. 2 seed.
Patriots rumors: Robert Kraft made it clear he’s unhappy with offensive coaching staff
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly unhappy with the offensive coaching staff. The New England Patriots’ 2022 season has been a wild one. Despite having some tough losses, notably their Week 15 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders, they are still in playoff contention. One of the more frustrating areas on the team is the offense. After Josh McDaniels left for the Las Vegas Raiders job, the Patriots had a big void on the offensive coaching staff. Instead of hiring an offensive coordinator, they opted to name offensive line coach Matt Patricia the offensive play-caller, and former special teams coordinator Joe Judge the quarterbacks coach.
LeBron James under fire for supporting Deshaun Watson on social media
After the Cleveland Browns’ victory on Sunday, LeBron James took to Twitter to support Deshaun Watson and is under criticism for doing so. They say with age comes wisdom, but for LeBron James that might not be entirely true — at least not on Sunday afternoon. The Ohio...
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of the now-infamous Ohio State missed field goal in the Fiesta Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in...
Daily Delivery: Don't be surprised if many Kansas State players return for 2023
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The theme of K-State's focus on playing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday showed up at the second day of press conferences in New Orleans. These Wildcats are bonded and eager to play more football together, starting with the Sugar Bowl and quite possibly into next season if the talk of significant players returning from 2023 turns into reality.
Broncos take first step in poaching Jim Harbaugh from Michigan
With a head coaching vacancy to fill in the 2023 NFL offseason, the Denver Broncos are looking at Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. This season was supposed to be different. The Broncos, in no way, shape or form, were ready for what has transpired during the 2022 campaign. After hiring...
Updated NFC Playoff Picture after Packers blowout Vikings
Here’s a look at the updated NFC Playoff Picture and NFC Wild Card standings after the Packers blew out the Vikings in Week 17. Any comeback luck the Minnesota Vikings had earlier in the season was very clearly left in 2022. As the calendar turned to a new year, the Vikings started 2023 by getting absolutely leveled by the Green Bay Packers in a game that further shifts the NFL Playoff Picture.
Cardinals at risk of letting Nolan Arenado down this offseason
A lack of additions by the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason might feel uncomfortably familiar for Nolan Arenado. Those who forget their history are condemned to repeat it. The history of the St. Louis Cardinals and their relationship with Nolan Arenado looks good, though. He even chose to opt into his contract. Everything must be peachy.
Rosburg makes debut, looking to end 14-game losing streak vs. Chiefs
Rosburg makes debut, looking to end 14-game losing streak vs. Chiefs. Change brings challenges for Broncos.
Mike Tomlin doing his best work with 2022 Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is both universally respected and underrated, as he’s truly one of the best coaches of his era. Go ahead and count out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Just don’t count out Mike Tomlin. This year, the Steelers were awarded two Pro Bowlers...
Carson Wentz doesn’t need you to roast him, he’ll do it himself
Carson Wentz’s return to the starting job for the Commanders went so horribly against the Browns that he ended up burning himself in a postgame interview. Commanders fans can put their hopes of making it into the playoffs to bed. Depending on who you ask, they have Carson Wentz to thank for that.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0