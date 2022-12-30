ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

Broncos players angry with coach’s controversial move

The Denver Broncos have very little remaining to play for this season after the team was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But even despite that, Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg made the decision to have a full-contact, padded practice this week. And that move has turned out to be quite controversial with the players.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Patriots rumors: Robert Kraft made it clear he’s unhappy with offensive coaching staff

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly unhappy with the offensive coaching staff. The New England Patriots’ 2022 season has been a wild one. Despite having some tough losses, notably their Week 15 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders, they are still in playoff contention. One of the more frustrating areas on the team is the offense. After Josh McDaniels left for the Las Vegas Raiders job, the Patriots had a big void on the offensive coaching staff. Instead of hiring an offensive coordinator, they opted to name offensive line coach Matt Patricia the offensive play-caller, and former special teams coordinator Joe Judge the quarterbacks coach.
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Don't be surprised if many Kansas State players return for 2023

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The theme of K-State's focus on playing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday showed up at the second day of press conferences in New Orleans. These Wildcats are bonded and eager to play more football together, starting with the Sugar Bowl and quite possibly into next season if the talk of significant players returning from 2023 turns into reality.
MANHATTAN, KS
FanSided

Updated NFC Playoff Picture after Packers blowout Vikings

Here’s a look at the updated NFC Playoff Picture and NFC Wild Card standings after the Packers blew out the Vikings in Week 17. Any comeback luck the Minnesota Vikings had earlier in the season was very clearly left in 2022. As the calendar turned to a new year, the Vikings started 2023 by getting absolutely leveled by the Green Bay Packers in a game that further shifts the NFL Playoff Picture.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Cardinals at risk of letting Nolan Arenado down this offseason

A lack of additions by the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason might feel uncomfortably familiar for Nolan Arenado. Those who forget their history are condemned to repeat it. The history of the St. Louis Cardinals and their relationship with Nolan Arenado looks good, though. He even chose to opt into his contract. Everything must be peachy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Mike Tomlin doing his best work with 2022 Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is both universally respected and underrated, as he’s truly one of the best coaches of his era. Go ahead and count out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Just don’t count out Mike Tomlin. This year, the Steelers were awarded two Pro Bowlers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

