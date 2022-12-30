New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly unhappy with the offensive coaching staff. The New England Patriots’ 2022 season has been a wild one. Despite having some tough losses, notably their Week 15 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders, they are still in playoff contention. One of the more frustrating areas on the team is the offense. After Josh McDaniels left for the Las Vegas Raiders job, the Patriots had a big void on the offensive coaching staff. Instead of hiring an offensive coordinator, they opted to name offensive line coach Matt Patricia the offensive play-caller, and former special teams coordinator Joe Judge the quarterbacks coach.

