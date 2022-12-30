PROVO — Ever since she was 14 years old, Ellie Walbruch knew she wanted to play for UCLA soccer. It's what drove the Highland, Utah, product and her parents to daily practices with her La Roca FC club team in Ogden, a decision that led to bypassing her high school career at American Fork in favor of the year-round ECNL and U.S. Soccer developmental academy circuit. It's also what drove the incoming freshman to stand out with the Bruins, averaging 19.3 minutes in her inaugural year in Westwood with nine shots, three shots on goal and a goal in Westwood.

