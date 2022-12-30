Read full article on original website
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
Utah football is close, but there's still an elusive hurdle to climb
PASADENA, Calif. — The result was the same, but the pain of the Rose Bowl was seemingly worse the second time. In the first go around against Ohio State, Utah went toe-to-toe with an offensive juggernaut and lost by 3 points. In the follow-up meeting against a Penn State team that appeared to be a mirror image of the Utah program, the game wasn't particularly close.
ksl.com
Utah's Rising injured during Rose Bowl for 2nd straight year
PASADENA, Calif. — Utah's Cam Rising saw his dream of winning the Rose Bowl end early due to injury for the second straight season. The junior injured his left leg during the third quarter Monday against Penn State in the 109th edition of the "Granddaddy of Them All." The seventh-ranked Utes trailed 21-14 when Rising was injured, but they lost their momentum after that and ended up losing to the No. 9 Nittany Lions 35-21.
ksl.com
Cougar Beat podcast: Why a national champ came 'home' to BYU women's soccer
PROVO — Ever since she was 14 years old, Ellie Walbruch knew she wanted to play for UCLA soccer. It's what drove the Highland, Utah, product and her parents to daily practices with her La Roca FC club team in Ogden, a decision that led to bypassing her high school career at American Fork in favor of the year-round ECNL and U.S. Soccer developmental academy circuit. It's also what drove the incoming freshman to stand out with the Bruins, averaging 19.3 minutes in her inaugural year in Westwood with nine shots, three shots on goal and a goal in Westwood.
ksl.com
No. 8 Utah falls to No. 11 Penn State in Rose Bowl after Rising's early exit
PASADENA, Calif. — For the second straight season, No. 8 Utah finished the Rose Bowl without its starting quarterback; and for the second year, Utah lost the Grandaddy of Them All. With 6:31 remaining in the third quarter and Utah down by 7 points, quarterback Cameron Rising escaped on...
ksl.com
Utah fan family grateful to see their child honored in Rose Bowl 'Moment of Loudness'
PASADENA, Calif. — When Utah fans pack the Rose Bowl on Monday, there will be plenty to see: the iconic stadium, the freshly painted field and the faces of the opposing fans. There are also a special pair of shoes a group of Utah fans will be wearing. Eddie...
ksl.com
Lucky 7: George, BYU find shot in 2nd half to down Portland
PROVO — Like plenty of New Year's Eve patrons, BYU basketball hopes to start off 2023 with good luck. Gideon George poured in 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, and Fousseyni Traore added 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists as BYU pulled away from visiting Portland 71-58 to keep its seven-game winning streak alive Saturday night in the Marriott Center.
ksl.com
Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand
OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
ksl.com
Big snow day on New Year's Day for Utah's mountains, northern valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — The new year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow and car crashes. Northern Utah woke up to several inches of snow and a winter storm warning for much of the Wasatch Front. And the snow just kept coming.
ksl.com
1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at Provo Airport
PROVO — A small airplane crashed immediately after taking off from the Provo Airport Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another. Provo officials have now closed the Provo Airport until at least noon on Tuesday. An aircraft based at the Provo Airport took off about 11:35 a.m. and...
ksl.com
Top Nu Skin distributor killed in plane crash at Provo Airport
PROVO — Friends have identified the victim of a fatal plane crash on Monday at Provo Airport as Nathan Ricks, a Utah entrepreneur, businessman, and the largest distributor in the history of Nu Skin Enterprises. Ricks was identified by friends in several social media posts Tuesday. Diana Zisselman said...
ksl.com
Man dies at Park City area ski resort
PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
ksl.com
Clinton residents find fences knocked down after UDOT plows pass through
CLINTON — A few Clinton neighbors got an unfortunate New Year's surprise from the snowstorm after they said Utah Department of Transportation plows tried to clear the snow just outside their neighborhood. Residents in the area said they're used to noise from 2000 West, which is a very busy...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police officer arrested, accused of DUI and assaulting driver
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer was arrested over the weekend and accused of driving under the influence after investigators say he got into a fight with another driver, then pinned the driver's legs with his truck. Officer Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, was booked into the...
ksl.com
'Belligerent' patron stabbed bouncer escorting him out of Millcreek bar, police say
MILLCREEK — A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he stabbed a bouncer who was escorting him out of a Millcreek bar. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and intoxication. Unified...
ksl.com
4-year-old taken to hospital after nearly drowning in Little America Hotel pool
SALT LAKE CITY — A 4-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday after the child nearly drowned in a pool at the Little America Hotel. Dan Walker with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said bystanders pulled the child out of the water and started performing CPR. When emergency...
ksl.com
Man arrested following multi-vehicle crashes, fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who caused multiple crashes resulting in at least one fatality Saturday night has been detained by police after attempting to run on foot. Lt. Robert Brinton with West Valley City police said the driver, who is in his mid-20s, first caused a two-car crash at 3100 South and Redwood Road in West Valley City, leaving the drivers with minor injuries. Following that first crash, officers said the driver fled the scene southbound and continued driving.
