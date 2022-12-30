ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Davis leads Memphis over South Florida 93-86 in AAF opener

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 24 points and Memphis defeated South Florida 93-86 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night.

Davis also had nine assists and five steals for the Tigers (11-3). DeAndre Williams scored 16 points with seven rebounds. Alex Lomax contributed 16 points and six assists.

Serrel Smith Jr. led the way for the Bulls (7-7) with 21 points. Tyler Harris added 17 points. Keyshawn Bryant finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Bulls.

Memphis entered halftime tied with South Florida 46-46. Memphis took the lead for good with 2:22 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Davis to make it an 82-81 game.

Memphis plays Sunday against Tulane on the road, while South Florida hosts Temple on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

