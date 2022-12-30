2022 Year In Review: Southern Rhode Island’s arts scene roared back with a vibrant, fun and rocking slate

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to run blackfish trips whenever they have been able to, and results have continued to be solid, with multiple limit catches. They have also been targeting black sea bass and cod with mixed results. Looking ahead, they will be running trips for black sea bass and cod through the end of the year and likely sailing for cod early in 2023 when the weather cooperates. In the winter months, it’s best to call the office to inquire on when they plan on fishing as plans can change quickly based on the weather.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO