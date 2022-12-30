ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Year In Review: Southern Rhode Island’s arts scene roared back with a vibrant, fun and rocking slate

By Bill Seymour Special to the Independent
 3 days ago
rimonthly.com

27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January

1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Rhode Island Brands Showcased at Foxwoods Brewfest

Rhode Island brands Whalers Brewing Company and Grey Sail Brewing were featured at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s annual Beerfest: Battle of the Brews craft beer fest on Nov. 19. Hosted in the venue’s new Rainmaker Expo, more than 150 beers were poured from over 70 breweries and brewpubs, along with ciders, seltzers and specialty cocktails. Guests paired beverage selections with select food items while enjoying live music by the Juice Box band and playing arcade games, pool and cornhole in Foxwoods’ newly renovated 47,075-square-foot Rainmaker Expo. The Expo, located by the Great Cedar Garage, can accommodate up to 6,000 guests and features forty-five 65-inch stationed customizable monitors, an expansive pre-function space with six registration counters, and will soon debut an outdoor patio.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Rhode Island?

Rhode Island is an ocean state with beautiful beaches and resort communities. It is also home to the Harbor Seal, the state's official animal. The state rock is Cumberlandite, which is a heavy black rock. It is believed to be around one to 1.5 billion years old and is found in both Narragansett Bay and the northwestern state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Big winner in RI in 2022 – School building projects

After all the votes were counted in 2022, from the governor’s race to dog catcher (actually I don’t think anyone elects a dog catcher), the most impactful outcomes were likely the billion dollars in school construction projects that voters authorized across Rhode Island. The result is an infusion...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery

Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Hey, baby! Most popular names for Rhode Island babies in 2022

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is sharing a preliminary list of the most popular baby names in Rhode Island in 2022. 10. Scarlett and Violet (tie) In 2021, the three most popular female names were Olivia, Sophia, and Amelia. The three most popular male names were Liam, Noah, and Julian.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
KENT COUNTY, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… for January 1, 2023

Robert Davis steps down as chair of I-195 Commission. Providence and Kent Counties are both now in HIGH COVID risk as of Dec. 30. Westerly, RI has been reclassified as urban, from rural, by the US Census, joining Charlestown and Providence with the urban designation. The new COVID variant –...
PROVIDENCE, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to run blackfish trips whenever they have been able to, and results have continued to be solid, with multiple limit catches. They have also been targeting black sea bass and cod with mixed results. Looking ahead, they will be running trips for black sea bass and cod through the end of the year and likely sailing for cod early in 2023 when the weather cooperates. In the winter months, it’s best to call the office to inquire on when they plan on fishing as plans can change quickly based on the weather.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Valley Breeze

South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO

SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
SCITUATE, MA
WCVB

Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
