2022 Year In Review: Southern Rhode Island’s arts scene roared back with a vibrant, fun and rocking slate

Read full article on original website
Related
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
thebeveragejournal.com
Rhode Island Brands Showcased at Foxwoods Brewfest
Rhode Island brands Whalers Brewing Company and Grey Sail Brewing were featured at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s annual Beerfest: Battle of the Brews craft beer fest on Nov. 19. Hosted in the venue’s new Rainmaker Expo, more than 150 beers were poured from over 70 breweries and brewpubs, along with ciders, seltzers and specialty cocktails. Guests paired beverage selections with select food items while enjoying live music by the Juice Box band and playing arcade games, pool and cornhole in Foxwoods’ newly renovated 47,075-square-foot Rainmaker Expo. The Expo, located by the Great Cedar Garage, can accommodate up to 6,000 guests and features forty-five 65-inch stationed customizable monitors, an expansive pre-function space with six registration counters, and will soon debut an outdoor patio.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Rhode Island?
Rhode Island is an ocean state with beautiful beaches and resort communities. It is also home to the Harbor Seal, the state's official animal. The state rock is Cumberlandite, which is a heavy black rock. It is believed to be around one to 1.5 billion years old and is found in both Narragansett Bay and the northwestern state.
independentri.com
2022 Year in Review: Inflation, changing demographics helped define the year in Southern Rhode Island
Often it’s not the exact moment that counts when something happens, but the aftermath that follows. And so 2022 brought to South County change and growing pains from the pandemic’s effects. It also unleased pent-up matters hidden by distractions from COVID in the last two years. It’s clear...
whatsupnewp.com
Dense Fog Advisory in effect for portions of Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts
Drivers are being advised to take extra caution on the roads this evening as a dense fog advisory has been issued for the region. The National Weather Service warns that visibility may be reduced to as low as one-quarter to one-half mile in some areas, making for hazardous driving conditions.
whatsupnewp.com
Big winner in RI in 2022 – School building projects
After all the votes were counted in 2022, from the governor’s race to dog catcher (actually I don’t think anyone elects a dog catcher), the most impactful outcomes were likely the billion dollars in school construction projects that voters authorized across Rhode Island. The result is an infusion...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Massachusetts Hot Tub Suites and Hotels With In-Room Hot Tubs
When you’re looking for a romantic place to stay in Massachusetts, there are a few things to consider. Some places to check out are the Holiday Inn Cape Cod, Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa, and the Manor on Golden Pond. Each has its own unique features, so choose one to suit your vacation needs.
iheart.com
Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery
Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
New Year’s Eve events around Southern New England
The year is coming to a close and people are getting ready to celebrate the arrival of 2023.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: An update and looking back a decade on the saddest story of 2022
As we close the year, we note that as many as 1,000 people (depending on who is counting) are ushering in the New Year homeless, some living on the streets, or in the woods and parking lot cars. The new housing position of Josh Saal technically doesn’t begin until January...
ABC6.com
‘Wave goodbye to iconic ‘Wave’: New year, new Rhode Island license plates
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — New year, new license plates, so wave goodbye to the Ocean State’s iconic blue “wave” plates. The Division of Motor Vehicles said that after 25 years, Rhode Island will no longer produce or issue stock blue “wave” as of Jan. 1. This is part of the plate reissuance initiative.
rinewstoday.com
Hey, baby! Most popular names for Rhode Island babies in 2022
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is sharing a preliminary list of the most popular baby names in Rhode Island in 2022. 10. Scarlett and Violet (tie) In 2021, the three most popular female names were Olivia, Sophia, and Amelia. The three most popular male names were Liam, Noah, and Julian.
ABC6.com
2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for January 1, 2023
Robert Davis steps down as chair of I-195 Commission. Providence and Kent Counties are both now in HIGH COVID risk as of Dec. 30. Westerly, RI has been reclassified as urban, from rural, by the US Census, joining Charlestown and Providence with the urban designation. The new COVID variant –...
Connecticut cannabis shops open, Massachusetts businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to run blackfish trips whenever they have been able to, and results have continued to be solid, with multiple limit catches. They have also been targeting black sea bass and cod with mixed results. Looking ahead, they will be running trips for black sea bass and cod through the end of the year and likely sailing for cod early in 2023 when the weather cooperates. In the winter months, it’s best to call the office to inquire on when they plan on fishing as plans can change quickly based on the weather.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Valley Breeze
South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO
SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
WCVB
Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island
RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
Comments / 0