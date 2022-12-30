Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man has been arrested as the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred late Friday night. Austin Police Chief David McKichan says officers responded to a report of a person lying on a road near the southwest edge of East Side Park around 11:20 PM. Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed on the victim but she later died from the injuries she apparently suffered when she was struck by a vehicle. McKichan identified the victim as 41-year-old Melissa Rack of Austin.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO