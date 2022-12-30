ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota

Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Largest Ice Maze Ever Opens in Minnesota This Weekend

If cabin fever is already setting in at your house, it's time to get the family out for an adventure. Get some fresh air by exploring the largest ice maze to ever come to Minnesota in Eagan:. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin...
EAGAN, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Killed in Snowmobiling Crash

Zimmerman, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobiling crash that occurred in central Minnesota over the weekend. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the fatal crash in Zimmerman around 5 p.m. Saturday. The preliminary investigation indicates the snowmobile was traveling east when it hit a driveway approach, became airborne and rolled when it landed.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
KDHL AM 920

Young Man From Kellogg Killed in Chain-Reaction Crash

Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Kellogg was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 42 in Wabasha County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the deadly chain-reaction crash began when a southbound Chevy pick-up rear-ended a Chevy Blazer, which then rear-ended a Ford Escape. The fatal crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the southern outskirts of Kellogg.
KELLOGG, MN
KDHL AM 920

Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90

High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rice County Board Selects Underdahl New Chairperson

Steve Underdahl was selected to be the Chairperson of the Rice County Board of Commissioners during their first meeting today of the new year. Galen Malecha was chosen as Vice-Chair during the organizational meeting which lasted approximately 10 minutes in the Commissioner's Room of the Government Services Building in Faribault.
RICE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Austin Man Charged With Fatal Hit-and-Run

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred late Friday night in Austin. 35-year-old Darin Finley was formally arraigned on the charges in Mower County Court this morning. It is alleged that...
AUSTIN, MN
KDHL AM 920

Teens Charged in Fatal Mall of America Shooting

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have filed charges against three teens Thursday in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson at the Mall of America on December 23. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright with second-degree murder with intent not premeditated as second-degree assault with...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man Arrested For Hit and Run That Killed Austin Woman

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man has been arrested as the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred late Friday night. Austin Police Chief David McKichan says officers responded to a report of a person lying on a road near the southwest edge of East Side Park around 11:20 PM. Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed on the victim but she later died from the injuries she apparently suffered when she was struck by a vehicle. McKichan identified the victim as 41-year-old Melissa Rack of Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

AG Charges Former Officer in Floyd Protest Beating

Attorney General Keith Ellison charged a former Minneapolis police officer Wednesday with beating a man during protests over George Floyd's death. Justin Stetson, 34, faces one felony count of third-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, beating of Jaleel Stallings. He would face up to five years in prison if convicted.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy