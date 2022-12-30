Read full article on original website
Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
Largest Ice Maze Ever Opens in Minnesota This Weekend
If cabin fever is already setting in at your house, it's time to get the family out for an adventure. Get some fresh air by exploring the largest ice maze to ever come to Minnesota in Eagan:. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin...
Minnesota Man Killed in Snowmobiling Crash
Zimmerman, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobiling crash that occurred in central Minnesota over the weekend. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the fatal crash in Zimmerman around 5 p.m. Saturday. The preliminary investigation indicates the snowmobile was traveling east when it hit a driveway approach, became airborne and rolled when it landed.
City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency for Tonight
The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Wednesday, January 4th. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
Young Man From Kellogg Killed in Chain-Reaction Crash
Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Kellogg was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 42 in Wabasha County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the deadly chain-reaction crash began when a southbound Chevy pick-up rear-ended a Chevy Blazer, which then rear-ended a Ford Escape. The fatal crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the southern outskirts of Kellogg.
Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
Rice County Board Selects Underdahl New Chairperson
Steve Underdahl was selected to be the Chairperson of the Rice County Board of Commissioners during their first meeting today of the new year. Galen Malecha was chosen as Vice-Chair during the organizational meeting which lasted approximately 10 minutes in the Commissioner's Room of the Government Services Building in Faribault.
Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
Austin Man Charged With Fatal Hit-and-Run
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred late Friday night in Austin. 35-year-old Darin Finley was formally arraigned on the charges in Mower County Court this morning. It is alleged that...
Teens Charged in Fatal Mall of America Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have filed charges against three teens Thursday in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson at the Mall of America on December 23. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright with second-degree murder with intent not premeditated as second-degree assault with...
Man Arrested For Hit and Run That Killed Austin Woman
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man has been arrested as the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred late Friday night. Austin Police Chief David McKichan says officers responded to a report of a person lying on a road near the southwest edge of East Side Park around 11:20 PM. Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed on the victim but she later died from the injuries she apparently suffered when she was struck by a vehicle. McKichan identified the victim as 41-year-old Melissa Rack of Austin.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
AG Charges Former Officer in Floyd Protest Beating
Attorney General Keith Ellison charged a former Minneapolis police officer Wednesday with beating a man during protests over George Floyd's death. Justin Stetson, 34, faces one felony count of third-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, beating of Jaleel Stallings. He would face up to five years in prison if convicted.
