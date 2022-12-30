ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

For the Fourth Year, Cariuma Delivers a Pantone Color of the Year Footwear Range

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QR1yL_0jyLMQ1R00

Cariuma has once again partnered with Pantone to deliver a Color of the Year footwear range. This time, the eco-friendly shoe brand has employed the selected hue on six of its styles.

The Color of the Year for 2023 is Viva Magenta, a hue Pantone described as a “shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.” Pantone further described Viva Magenta as “brave and fearless” and “a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.”

The range — which marks the fourth Color of the Year collection for Cariuma — includes two colorways of the Oca Low Canvas, as well as an Oca High Canvas, a Salvas, an IBI Slip-On and the new Naioca Pro.

All of the shoes, according to Cariuma, are made using premium ethically sourced materials including organic cotton canvas, natural rubber, recycled plastics and premium suede. Also, the shoes feature the brand’s signature cork mamona oil insoles.

The Cariuma x Pantone 2023 Color of the Year footwear collection is available in men’s and women’s sizing. Pricing ranges from $89 to $110. The shoes can be purchased now via Cariuma.com .

What’s more, Cariuma said for every pair of sneakers purchased, it will plant a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest, and that it has planted 2 million trees to date.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

This Vans Slip-On ‘Year of the Rabbit’ Collection Is Only Releasing In One Location

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vans is celebrating 2023’s Year of the Rabbit by joining forces with Billy’s in Tokyo for a special Slip-On collection designed under its Vault by Vans imprint. The Japanese sneaker and apparel boutique announced on Instagram this week of its latest Vault by Vans Slip-On “Year of the Rabbit” collection that’s releasing exclusively at its stores. The three-shoe capsule will be available in a trio of distinct colorways: black, red, and green. The Billy’s-exclusive Vault By Vans Slip-Ons feature a remixed...
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) “What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign

Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
hypebeast.com

Nike Adds the Air Max Scorpion to Its "Leap High" Collection

For Nike’s introduction of the Air Max Scorpion in 2022, the Swoosh let the silhouette speak for itself. Lacking any collaborations or themed releases in its debut year, the sneaker now finds itself a part of the brand’s Chinese New Year-themed “Leap High” collection for 2023’s Year of the Rabbit. Joining other silhouettes such as the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, Blazer Mid and ACG Lowcate, the Air Max Scorpion hops into the fray.
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway

The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway

The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
In Style

Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Tiniest Holographic Minidress With the Tallest Bedazzled Platform Heels

New Year’s Eve may be weeks away, but Kourtney Kardashian is already breaking out the shimmer and shine to celebrate the season long before the Times Square ball drop. On Thursday, the Lemme founder shared a festive photo dump on Instagram detailing an at-home shoot surrounded by presents captioned, “It's the most wonderful time of the year ❄️🌨️✨.” In the photos, Kardashian sported an itty-bitty rhinestone-covered minidress, which featured long sleeves and a turtleneck design, paired with the tallest bedazzled platform heels, maybe ever. Silver tinsel doubled as a boa to accessorize Kourtney’s look, and she wore her chin-length hair pin-straight with a middle part. For glam, a peachy-nude lip and light blue eyeshadow perfectly complemented the A-lister’s iridescent frock.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” Releasing In 2023

With official images of Jordan Brand’s 2023 roster being revealed in droves, one iconic proposition has remained out of the equation, instead being revealed in-hand from reputable sneaker leaker zsneakerheadz; the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”. Celebrating its 25th anniversary after being introduced by Jordan during the 1998...
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma Receives an Official Release Date

Formally introduced at the “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” exhibition in Miami this past weekend,. and Off-White™ is now set to drop the Air Terra Forma. Building on the late Virgil Abloh‘s collaborative relationship with Nike/Jordan Brand, the unique silhouette is an original footwear design with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed

Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Footwear News

Footwear News

182K+
Followers
20K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy