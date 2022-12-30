For the Fourth Year, Cariuma Delivers a Pantone Color of the Year Footwear Range

Cariuma has once again partnered with Pantone to deliver a Color of the Year footwear range. This time, the eco-friendly shoe brand has employed the selected hue on six of its styles.

The Color of the Year for 2023 is Viva Magenta, a hue Pantone described as a “shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.” Pantone further described Viva Magenta as “brave and fearless” and “a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.”

The range — which marks the fourth Color of the Year collection for Cariuma — includes two colorways of the Oca Low Canvas, as well as an Oca High Canvas, a Salvas, an IBI Slip-On and the new Naioca Pro.

All of the shoes, according to Cariuma, are made using premium ethically sourced materials including organic cotton canvas, natural rubber, recycled plastics and premium suede. Also, the shoes feature the brand’s signature cork mamona oil insoles.

The Cariuma x Pantone 2023 Color of the Year footwear collection is available in men’s and women’s sizing. Pricing ranges from $89 to $110. The shoes can be purchased now via Cariuma.com .

What’s more, Cariuma said for every pair of sneakers purchased, it will plant a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest, and that it has planted 2 million trees to date.