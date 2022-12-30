ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

Penn State To Wear Simpler Patch In Rose Bowl

Penn State football will roll with a stripped-back uniform patch for its 2023 Rose Bowl showdown with Utah. In years past, teams have worn a circular white patch that typically features a sponsor and the rose logo. The Nittany Lions will wear just a stitched rose patch on their uniform this year, according to a game official.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Cameron Rising on Utah's Journey Back to the Rose Bowl

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is once again ready to face the bright lights of the Rose Bowl. Last season’s trip to the Granddaddy of them All didn’t end how the Utes wanted and it’s been something that has stuck in Rising’s mind for a whole year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
victorybellrings.com

Penn State Football: Predicting the outcome of the Rose Bowl

Penn State Football is just a few days away from the highly anticipated Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 ranked Penn State football team is closing in on its contest with No. 8 Utah in the last non-playoff Rose Bowl for the foreseeable future. The Nittany Lions used...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

A physical Utah team carries a Big Ten vibe

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — A downhill attack that values the ball, mitigating negative plays, and is comfortable letting its defense carry the weight is the script for just about every team in the Big Ten. It’s also the script for Utah. Head Coach Kyle Whittingham has built an attack at Utah capable of scoring points […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

BYU’s Falatea scores career high in blowout win against Saint Mary’s

Nani Falatea’s experience is catching up to her talent. West Coast Conference, beware. BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting put a lot on her young point guard’s shoulders this season, and there have been noticeable growing pains. On Saturday, Falatea showed what she’s learned in a dominating performance against Saint Mary’s.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
mountainexpressmagazine.com

Queen of the Hill – Lindsey Vonn

Utah holds a special place in the heart of legendary ski racer Lindsey Vonn. At age 17, she made her Olympic debut here at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, competing in two events including the slalom at Deer Valley, and notching a top-10 finish in the combined. Twenty years later, at age 38, Vonn is having a full-circle moment as she helps spearhead the efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or possibly 2034.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE
dailyutahchronicle.com

Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another winter storm on the way this week

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the majority of Utah mountains for the remainder of Sunday through Monday morning. According to 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts, this means an accumulation of another 2 to six inches of snow along the Wasatch Front. Saturday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy