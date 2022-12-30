Read full article on original website
Onward State
Penn State To Wear Simpler Patch In Rose Bowl
Penn State football will roll with a stripped-back uniform patch for its 2023 Rose Bowl showdown with Utah. In years past, teams have worn a circular white patch that typically features a sponsor and the rose logo. The Nittany Lions will wear just a stitched rose patch on their uniform this year, according to a game official.
247Sports
Cameron Rising on Utah's Journey Back to the Rose Bowl
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is once again ready to face the bright lights of the Rose Bowl. Last season’s trip to the Granddaddy of them All didn’t end how the Utes wanted and it’s been something that has stuck in Rising’s mind for a whole year.
2023 Rose Bowl: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Rose Bowl, where No. 8 Utah Utes will take on the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions in Pasadena, California, in “The Granddaddy of Them All.”
Could inclement weather play a factor for Utah, Penn State in Rose Bowl?
The Utes are preparing for rain in Monday’s game.
kslsports.com
University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally
LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘A Premier Player in the Country’: Utah OC, Players Speak Highly of ‘Number 11,’ Penn State LB Abdul Carter
LOS ANGELES, C.A.— Maybe Utah players and coaches know the name of Penn State freshman linebacker Abdul Carter, and maybe they don’t. How could Utah, who is playing Penn State Monday in the 109th Rose Bowl Game, not know the name of one of its opponents’ best players?
victorybellrings.com
Penn State Football: Predicting the outcome of the Rose Bowl
Penn State Football is just a few days away from the highly anticipated Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 ranked Penn State football team is closing in on its contest with No. 8 Utah in the last non-playoff Rose Bowl for the foreseeable future. The Nittany Lions used...
A physical Utah team carries a Big Ten vibe
LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — A downhill attack that values the ball, mitigating negative plays, and is comfortable letting its defense carry the weight is the script for just about every team in the Big Ten. It’s also the script for Utah. Head Coach Kyle Whittingham has built an attack at Utah capable of scoring points […]
ABC 4
BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
kjzz.com
Utes football player caught up in flight cancelations this week on way to Pasadena
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Rose Bowl — an experience of a lifetime for a college football player. But for one University of Utah redshirt freshman, it was a messy travel experience just to get to Pasadena. “He told me, he said, 'you know, dad, this is...
BYU’s Falatea scores career high in blowout win against Saint Mary’s
Nani Falatea’s experience is catching up to her talent. West Coast Conference, beware. BYU women’s basketball coach Amber Whiting put a lot on her young point guard’s shoulders this season, and there have been noticeable growing pains. On Saturday, Falatea showed what she’s learned in a dominating performance against Saint Mary’s.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
mountainexpressmagazine.com
Queen of the Hill – Lindsey Vonn
Utah holds a special place in the heart of legendary ski racer Lindsey Vonn. At age 17, she made her Olympic debut here at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, competing in two events including the slalom at Deer Valley, and notching a top-10 finish in the combined. Twenty years later, at age 38, Vonn is having a full-circle moment as she helps spearhead the efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or possibly 2034.
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another winter storm on the way this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the majority of Utah mountains for the remainder of Sunday through Monday morning. According to 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts, this means an accumulation of another 2 to six inches of snow along the Wasatch Front. Saturday...
