ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hflJX_0jyLKsKP00

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night.

Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic.

>>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken to hospital after 2-alarm fire in Sidney

We have contacted Clark County Sheriff’s office to see if they are helping fire crews on the scene. They told us they couldn’t confirm any information at this time.

Further details have not been made available and we will update this story once we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
OXFORD, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – One Arrested after Shots Fired in Lancaster

LANCASTER – On January 1, 2023, at approximately 1:07 a.m., Lancaster police officers were dispatched to J.D. Henderson’s Bar (204 South Columbus Street, Lancaster, Ohio, 43130), on report of a firearm being discharged. Officers responded to the scene and identified witnesses. During the course of the investigation, officers recovered information and several spent shell casings and developed a potential suspect and suspect vehicle that fled from the scene, along with a possible suspect location.
LANCASTER, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after shooting at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman were injured after being shot inside a home in Springfield Sunday morning, police said. Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of South Race Street at around 7:30 a.m. after reports of two victims suffering gunshot wounds, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dead after kayak flipped over in Piqua

PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. >>‘There were heavy fire conditions;’ People displaced following townhouse fire in Beavercreek Twp. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in it...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man hospitalized after 2 vehicles crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after two vehicles crashed Sunday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to the intersection of West Stewart Street and Oldfield Avenue at 2:55 a.m. after two vehicles crashed, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7. A man...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
peakofohio.com

Several local fire departments receive 2023 MARCS grant

Several area fire departments received the 2023 MARCS ( Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant. The grant totals $3.5 million and is awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio. In Logan County, five agencies received funding: Bellefontaine Fire Department ($1,200), Huntsville Fire Department ($1,200), Lakeview Fire Department ($1,200),...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Wilmington OSP enacting enforcement for crash reduction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is increasing patrols in Clinton County for crash reduction efforts. According to a release, troopers will be out on the roads for a safety initiative on roadways that see a lot of traffic crashes in Clinton County. Troopers will be on […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 Union Township officers hospitalized after dog attack

UNION TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Two officers were hospitalized for injuries from a dog attack Saturday morning, according to Union Township Lt. Josh Hines. At approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a neighbor dispute at a residence located in the 500 block of Clough Pike and were attacked by a dog at the scene, Hines confirmed.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a motor vehicle crash in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 3 p.m. The multi-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of South Bridge Street and Eastern Avenue. Medics from the city’s fire department responded to the scene. One adult...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Gunman opens fire on Madison Ave. home in Chillicothe, police investigate

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — As the night began to settle over the small town of Chillicothe, police received a call about a shooting on Madison Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a group of frightened and upset residents who told them about a man named Robert who had fired a shotgun into their home.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One shot in Chillicothe drive-by as good samaritan helps catch shooter

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning after a shooter was taken into custody. It happened just after midnight on High Street near Water Street in Chillicothe. Eyewitnesses reported to the Guardian that they saw a dark colored SUV pull up...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
106K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy