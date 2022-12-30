Read full article on original website
GatorFart
2d ago
No drag shows for children... period. They advertised to kids until someone spoke up. Keep your crossdresser fetish in the bedroom
Melissa Farr
2d ago
OMG. Seriously?? How about if you don't like drag queen shows....DON'T GO!?? Anyone who thinks your kid will turn gay because they watch drag queens doesn't know how nature works. If your kid is gay...they are gay. That's it. Love them, support them, and most importantly get rid of any religion or politician that says your child is wrong.
St. Pete revelers ring in 2023 at the pier
St. Pete is ticking down the minutes to the new year, ready to celebrate just like the rest of the world has been doing all day.
Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
Photos: Fanatical evangelists, Proud Boys, protest 'Drag Queen Christmas' outside Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall
Insurance rates are ballooning in Florida, but drag queens are GOP legislators' latest obsession, so it's no surprise that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Proud Boys and fanatical evangelists grooming people for second coming of Christ stood outside Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall to demonstrate against Nina West's "Drag Queen Christmas" which had already caved to pressure and made the show 18 & up. The man children were met by anti-fascist and pro-LGBTQ rights activists, all under the eye of Clearwater police.
DeSantis admin expands investigations of Drag Queen Christmas shows in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration announced more Drag Queen Christmas investigations as another show is scheduled for Clearwater.
St. Petersburg Man Killed On Tricycle When Struck By Publix Semi-Truck
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 29-year-old St. Petersburg man has died after being struck by a Publix semi-truck on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. On Saturday, at 6:15 p.m., James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg, was riding an adult tricycle from the
Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023
Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Petersburg.
Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat
At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
St. Pete woman accused of leaving 4 children, including infant, alone at home
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday after she allegedly left four children alone at home.
Police: Man riding adult tricycle hit, killed by semi-truck in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man on an adult tricycle was killed after being hit by a Publix semi-truck Saturday in St. Petersburg, according to a news release. St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call at 6:15 p.m. about the incident, which happened on 66th Street North at 5th Avenue North.
Madeira Beach man impersonated Air Force ‘special agent’ at smoke shop, deputies say
A man was accused of impersonating a U.S. Air Force "special agent" at a Madeira Beach smoke shop.
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly
RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.
Did you know the City of Tampa has its own flag? It’s symbolic, original and full of history. It’s also almost over 100-years-old. Here’s the colorful history of the City of Tampa Flag.
Heading to Tampa Bay-area beaches this NYE? Watch out for red tide
TAMPA, Fla. — For those planning on ringing in the new year with a trip to the beach, you may want to make sure red tide isn't present. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's daily sample map, specific areas along the coast of the Tampa Bay area show low to medium signs of red tide.
Tiki Docks to Take Up Residence in Cambria Hotel, Early Summer 2023
This new location is just one of three that the burgeoning brand, operated by 23 Restaurants, has planned for next year.
Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck
TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
'Good riddance': What Tampa travelers are leaving behind in 2023
TAMPA, Fla. - The new year is just around the corner, so many are looking to start the year fresh and let go of any unwanted baggage from 2022. FOX 13 had some people write down what they plan to say "good riddance" to in 2023. For Tom Zanlow, he's...
