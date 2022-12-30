First Alert Weather Alert: Rain on the way to ring in the New Year

LATEST RAIN TOTALS

The next storm system is set to arrive in Southern California on Saturday. This system is expected to be wetter and windier than the last, and a First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Saturday night through Sunday.

Mother Nature is trying to get in on the New Year's fun as the current timing for rain in the Coachella Valley is Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rainfall estimates for the desert reach as high as 0.25-0.5". Higher totals will be recorded west of the Coachella Valley, where the risk of flooding is elevated. A Flood Watch will take effect at 6:00 p.m. for local mountains and the Inland Empire. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could lead to flooding of roadways. If you have travel plans for New Year's Eve, aim to make it to your destination by the afternoon before road conditions deteriorate.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued and does include the Coachella Valley. This weather alert will remain in effect through Sunday evening. Gusts around the low desert will range 30-40 MPH, but stronger gusts are expected along mountain slopes.

