Peach State standout: Clemson offer ‘would mean everything to me’

By Gavin Oliver
After participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer, this talented Peach State recruit with multiple Power Five offers already returned to Tiger Town a couple of times this season.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, Ga.) 2025 athlete Marshall Pritchett visited Clemson for the NC State game in October, then made his way back to campus for the regular season finale against South Carolina last month.

“The visit was another great experience for me, it was my second time visiting and I enjoyed it just as much as the first time,” Pritchett told The Clemson Insider recently. “I had great conversations with (Clemson offensive analyst) Tajh Boyd, and despite the loss (to South Carolina), still got a chance to go in the locker room and hear Dabo speak. To me, Dabo’s leadership is one of a kind, and it’s very inspiring to hear the way he addresses his players and the way he addresses them postgame win or loss.”

“The highlight of my visit was definitely my conversations with Tajh Boyd,” Pritchett added, “and the environment that Clemson games have.”

As a sophomore this season, Pritchett played receiver full time, for the first time, after playing quarterback previously. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder had a strong campaign, finishing with 52 receptions for 900 yards and nine touchdowns.

Vanderbilt gave Pritchett his first offer in late September, followed by offers from Boston College and North Carolina in October and November, respectively. Other schools showing interest in the all-conference performer include Georgia Tech, Virginia, Louisville, Georgia, Notre Dame and Clemson.

Based on the interest Clemson has conveyed in him, Pritchett likes where he stands with the Tigers early in the recruiting process.

“I feel great with my position currently with Clemson,” he said. “Clemson was the first school to show interest in me, and I had a great showing at their camp this summer, so they got to see me in person and then got to follow me as I had my season. I really like the interest I have with them, but of course I’m not satisfied with anything until I get an offer from them, so until then I will continue to work.”

“I fully plan on attending their camp this summer,” he continued. “I am also very aware and support their ideology of not offering sophomores and younger. I love how they wait, and so for me, I’m not getting impatient at all.”

As Pritchett alluded to, Clemson typically doesn’t offer a prospect until the summer before their junior year, per Swinney’s program policy. But Pritchett would be thrilled to receive an offer from the Tigers in due time down the road.

“It would mean everything to me,” he said. “Knowing the success the program has had, it would mean a lot to be offered by a school with the culture like Clemson.”

