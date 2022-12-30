Peach State standout: Clemson offer ‘would mean everything to me’

After participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer, this talented Peach State recruit with multiple Power Five offers already returned to Tiger Town a couple of times this season.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, Ga.) 2025 athlete Marshall Pritchett visited Clemson for the NC State game in October, then made his way back to campus for the regular season finale against South Carolina last month.

“The visit was another great experience for me, it was my second time visiting and I enjoyed it just as much as the first time,” Pritchett told The Clemson Insider recently. “I had great conversations with (Clemson offensive analyst) Tajh Boyd, and despite the loss (to South Carolina), still got a chance to go in the locker room and hear Dabo speak. To me, Dabo’s leadership is one of a kind, and it’s very inspiring to hear the way he addresses his players and the way he addresses them postgame win or loss.”

“The highlight of my visit was definitely my conversations with Tajh Boyd,” Pritchett added, “and the environment that Clemson games have.”

As a sophomore this season, Pritchett played receiver full time, for the first time, after playing quarterback previously. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder had a strong campaign, finishing with 52 receptions for 900 yards and nine touchdowns.

Vanderbilt gave Pritchett his first offer in late September, followed by offers from Boston College and North Carolina in October and November, respectively. Other schools showing interest in the all-conference performer include Georgia Tech, Virginia, Louisville, Georgia, Notre Dame and Clemson.

Based on the interest Clemson has conveyed in him, Pritchett likes where he stands with the Tigers early in the recruiting process.

“I feel great with my position currently with Clemson,” he said. “Clemson was the first school to show interest in me, and I had a great showing at their camp this summer, so they got to see me in person and then got to follow me as I had my season. I really like the interest I have with them, but of course I’m not satisfied with anything until I get an offer from them, so until then I will continue to work.”

“I fully plan on attending their camp this summer,” he continued. “I am also very aware and support their ideology of not offering sophomores and younger. I love how they wait, and so for me, I’m not getting impatient at all.”

As Pritchett alluded to, Clemson typically doesn’t offer a prospect until the summer before their junior year, per Swinney’s program policy. But Pritchett would be thrilled to receive an offer from the Tigers in due time down the road.

“It would mean everything to me,” he said. “Knowing the success the program has had, it would mean a lot to be offered by a school with the culture like Clemson.”

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

