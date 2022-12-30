It’s time to wave goodbye to 2022 and hello to the clean slate of content that is 2023. Knives Out writer-director Rian Johnson keeps on sleuthing with the new Peacock mystery-of-the-week series Poker Face, led by Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne. AMC continues its adaptations of author Anne Rice’s work with Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, led by The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario, who realizes she has some witchy ancestors. One of HBO’s most anticipated titles is finally here. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey helm The Last of Us, Craig Mazin’s new series for the premium content giant and adaptation of the popular apocalyptic video game of the same name. Plus, the series premieres of the Night Court revival and That ‘90s Show, and new seasons of Ginny & Georgia, Miracle Workers, and Mayor of Kingstown.

