ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Escondido's young new mayor aims to tackle homelessness

On Dec. 14, Dane White made history in Escondido as the youngest mayor to take office. A role he only daydreamed about. "The first time I saw "Back to the Future," when Goldie Wilson is sweeping the floors in the restaurant he says, 'I'm gonna be mayor,' and ever since then I thought, 'Yes, I'm gonna be mayor,' but never in any seriousness," White said.
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Barbara Walters dies at age 93

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Barbara Walters passed on Dec. 30, 2022 at the age of 93. She was the first female anchor on an evening news program and won 12 Emmy Awards over the course of her career.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Safari Park to Make its Rose Parade Debut

Safari Park will make its debut appearance at the 134th Rose Parade. Its float will feature replicas of southern white rhinos Neville and Msituni, a giraffe with four hyperextended limbs. The two were both born at the park earlier this year. Some of the plants on the Safari Park float...
ESCONDIDO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.

Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
KPBS

Nonprofit CEO accused of harassment

Employees of San Diego Workforce Partnership are accusing their CEO of sexist and racist employment practices. Then, we bring you an update on the Ukrainian teen who lost his leg and received a prosthetic here in San Diego. Plus, KPBS Film critic Beth Accomando saw hundreds of films this year and compiled this list of her Top 10.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Lodging

Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach Completes Renovation

CARLSBAD, California—Completing a $10 million renovation, the oceanfront Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach finished the refurbishment of 161 guestrooms and suites, Coast 6450 restaurant, the pool area, outdoor lawn and patio area, front desk, exterior landscaping, and meeting spaces. “We’re very excited to introduce our new look to our...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022

San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Hundreds of San Diego Unified students could need special education. Many wait months for access

SAN DIEGO — At her daughter’s routine check up appointment, Melisa Castro learned that her 3-year-old daughter Michelle could have autism. “I was a little taken aback … I thought it was more of her personality, but I also didn’t have a lot of education on any of it,” said Castro, whose daughter attends Emerson Elementary School in the Southcrest neighborhood east of Logan Heights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

Palomar Spine & Pain: A different approach to chronic pain

Dr. Tania Faruque is an interventional pain management physician and medical director of Palomar Spine & Pain in Escondido, CA. Her mission is to provide compassionate, individualized and quality care to those struggling from pain. Chronic pain is one of the most common reasons that people seek medical care today,....
ESCONDIDO, CA
onscene.tv

Car Flies into Wetlands In Sorrento Valley | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-30-22 5:45 am LOCATION: Carmel Mtn Rd & Sorrento Valley Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The male driver of the Lexus was westbound on Carmel Mtn rd and coming down a hill towards the intersection with Sorrento Valley. Instead of making a left or right turn, he continued straight and flew off of the roadway and into the riparian habitat. The car went into a deep pool of water and then hit a large tree. The driver was able to get out into the waist deep water and officers were able to hep him back up to the road. He was wet, but not injured. He told the officers that he was just too tired and became distracted. It took awhile, but the tow truck employees were able to extricate the lexus from the wetlands. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County hires first-ever Chief Geriatric Officer

San Diego County appointed Dr. Lindsey Yourman, MD as the region’s first Chief Geriatric Officer to help lead efforts surrounding the health and well-being of older adults. Dr. Yourman began serving as Chief Geriatric Officer last month, which is the first of its kind within the county's Health and Human Services Agency(HHSA) Medical Care Services Department. This new position comes as San Diego’s older adult population is expected to reach nearly 1 million over the next decade.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs

If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy