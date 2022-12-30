Read full article on original website
Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptopLavinia ThompsonVista, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distancesRoger MarshOceanside, CA
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenTemecula, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
KPBS
Escondido's young new mayor aims to tackle homelessness
On Dec. 14, Dane White made history in Escondido as the youngest mayor to take office. A role he only daydreamed about. "The first time I saw "Back to the Future," when Goldie Wilson is sweeping the floors in the restaurant he says, 'I'm gonna be mayor,' and ever since then I thought, 'Yes, I'm gonna be mayor,' but never in any seriousness," White said.
City of El Cajon accepting applications for various commissions
The City of El Cajon is now accepting applications for a variety of committees and commissions.
kusi.com
Barbara Walters dies at age 93
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Barbara Walters passed on Dec. 30, 2022 at the age of 93. She was the first female anchor on an evening news program and won 12 Emmy Awards over the course of her career.
pasadenanow.com
Safari Park to Make its Rose Parade Debut
Safari Park will make its debut appearance at the 134th Rose Parade. Its float will feature replicas of southern white rhinos Neville and Msituni, a giraffe with four hyperextended limbs. The two were both born at the park earlier this year. Some of the plants on the Safari Park float...
Minimum wage in city of San Diego increases to $16.30 an hour Sunday
Minimum wage San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city's minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour.
News 8 KFMB
Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms
ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
Mike Curren, ‘godfather’ of Over-The-Line tournament, dies at 92
Mike Curren, nicknamed the "godfather" of San Diego's annual Over-The-Line tournament, died Friday at age 92.
coolsandiegosights.com
Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.
Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
KPBS
Nonprofit CEO accused of harassment
Employees of San Diego Workforce Partnership are accusing their CEO of sexist and racist employment practices. Then, we bring you an update on the Ukrainian teen who lost his leg and received a prosthetic here in San Diego. Plus, KPBS Film critic Beth Accomando saw hundreds of films this year and compiled this list of her Top 10.
Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach Completes Renovation
CARLSBAD, California—Completing a $10 million renovation, the oceanfront Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach finished the refurbishment of 161 guestrooms and suites, Coast 6450 restaurant, the pool area, outdoor lawn and patio area, front desk, exterior landscaping, and meeting spaces. “We’re very excited to introduce our new look to our...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: This Year We Learned That North County’s Homeless Service Providers Need More Funding, Resources
There are only three homeless shelters in North County and at least 787 unsheltered people, according to the last Point in Time Count, and homeless service providers in the region agree that number is rapidly growing. All three of those shelters are almost always at capacity, meaning people who need...
NBC San Diego
Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022
San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
Hundreds of San Diego Unified students could need special education. Many wait months for access
SAN DIEGO — At her daughter’s routine check up appointment, Melisa Castro learned that her 3-year-old daughter Michelle could have autism. “I was a little taken aback … I thought it was more of her personality, but I also didn’t have a lot of education on any of it,” said Castro, whose daughter attends Emerson Elementary School in the Southcrest neighborhood east of Logan Heights.
CAVA Opening Fifth San Diego Restaurant
Mediterranean Chain Adding Spot in Carmel Mountain Ranch
times-advocate.com
Palomar Spine & Pain: A different approach to chronic pain
Dr. Tania Faruque is an interventional pain management physician and medical director of Palomar Spine & Pain in Escondido, CA. Her mission is to provide compassionate, individualized and quality care to those struggling from pain. Chronic pain is one of the most common reasons that people seek medical care today,....
onscene.tv
Car Flies into Wetlands In Sorrento Valley | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-30-22 5:45 am LOCATION: Carmel Mtn Rd & Sorrento Valley Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The male driver of the Lexus was westbound on Carmel Mtn rd and coming down a hill towards the intersection with Sorrento Valley. Instead of making a left or right turn, he continued straight and flew off of the roadway and into the riparian habitat. The car went into a deep pool of water and then hit a large tree. The driver was able to get out into the waist deep water and officers were able to hep him back up to the road. He was wet, but not injured. He told the officers that he was just too tired and became distracted. It took awhile, but the tow truck employees were able to extricate the lexus from the wetlands. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County hires first-ever Chief Geriatric Officer
San Diego County appointed Dr. Lindsey Yourman, MD as the region’s first Chief Geriatric Officer to help lead efforts surrounding the health and well-being of older adults. Dr. Yourman began serving as Chief Geriatric Officer last month, which is the first of its kind within the county's Health and Human Services Agency(HHSA) Medical Care Services Department. This new position comes as San Diego’s older adult population is expected to reach nearly 1 million over the next decade.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
California Slammed by ‘Firehose’ of Rain, Flooding From Atmospheric River to Start 2023
California residents are going to be in need of something more than an umbrella while celebrating the new year due to the “firehose” of rain and flooding from an atmospheric river. According to FOX Weather, the new atmospheric river slammed into California over the weekend. It caused flooding...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs
If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
