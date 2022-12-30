Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: The First Episode of 2023
The first WWE RAW of 2023 will air live tonight from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by two title matches with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Seth Rollins, plus RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair returning to her home state to defend against Alexa Bliss.
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Will Ospreay Names His Favorite Kenny Omega Match
Kenny Omega will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this Wednesday. In an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Ospreay was asked to name his favorite Omega match. He named Okada’s bout against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion 2017, when the two stars fought to a time-limit draw.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bronson Reed Issues RAW Challenge to Top WWE Superstar
Bronson Reed has called out Shinsuke Nakamura. Reed took to Twitter to kick off 2023 and issued a challenge to Nakamura, following Nakamura’s win over The Great Muta at Sunday’s Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo, Japan. “I like to start the new year choosing violence,” Reed wrote....
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Happened After WWE SmackDown with John Cena and Other Top Superstars
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The dark segment after Friday’s SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa saw Cena take the mic to address the crowd until he was attacked Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Carmelo Hayes Talks Having WWE Main Roster Conversation With Shawn Michaels
Carmelo Hayes is headed into his second full year of being a member of WWE’s NXT and many fans feel he has earned a spot on the main roster after being a two-time North American Champion. As Hayes was talking to Stephanie Chase, the topic of a main roster...
ringsidenews.com
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With KAIRI
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning. Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher. The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches. Nakamura reunited with IWGP Women’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
