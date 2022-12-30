– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO