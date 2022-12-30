Season best performance for Lobo women against SCSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team ended its non-conference schedule in a big way on Thursday night. UNM dominated South Carolina from start to finish, as the Lobos took down the Bulldogs 107-55.

It was a season best shooting night for the cherry and silver as the team shot 40-73 from the field (54.8%) and 18-39 from three (46.2%). Shai McGruder recorded a team high 23 points and eight rebounds, while Albuquerque natives Jaelyn Bates and Vianè Cumber each finished with 16. Tay Duff and Paula Reus round out the double-digit performers with 15 and 13 respectively.

“We really played well together tonight and we executed our game plan very well,” said Shai McGruder. “Our plan was to move the ball, keep our pace and all of that, and so we did that.”

UNM now begins conference play against Air Force on Sunday. The game tips off at 2 p.m. at the Pit and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.