ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Southern California has created more turnovers and had more sacks in its first season with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. But USC has still given up a lot of yards and points. The 11-2 Trojans play in the Cotton Bowl on Monday against Tulane. The Green Wave has a high-powered offense that does a good job of taking care of the football. USC missed out on a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff when it gave up 533 yards and a season-high 47 points in a loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. Tulane had 648 total yards in the American Athletic Conference title game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO