Post Register
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — The suspect arrested in the Idaho killing killings plans to wave an extradition hearing so that he can be brought back to Idaho to face murder charges, according to his lawyer. AP is reporting that 28 year old, Bryan Kohberger a PH.D student and teaching...
Post Register
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
Post Register
Recall due to Salmonella
Boise, ID (CBS2) — According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), four lots of SunSprout Enterprise's raw alfalfa sprouts were recalled on December 29 by the company for possibly containing salmonella. The alfalfa sprouts were sold to grocery stores and food services between late November and mid-December with...
Post Register
Hartwell's 3 helps UC Riverside beat LBSU 73-72
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Zyon Pullin had 22 points and Jamal Hartwell II hit a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer in UC Riverside's 73-72 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night. Pullin added five assists for the Highlanders (9-5). Flynn Cameron added 12 points while shooting...
Post Register
Oregon State women take down No. 10 UCLA 77-72
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — No. 10 UCLA wasn’t the same team without leading scorer Charisma Osborne and Oregon State took advantage of her absence. Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Beavers (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) in a 77-72 win on Sunday. It was Oregon State’s first victory of the season against a ranked opponent.
Post Register
Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Southern California has created more turnovers and had more sacks in its first season with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. But USC has still given up a lot of yards and points. The 11-2 Trojans play in the Cotton Bowl on Monday against Tulane. The Green Wave has a high-powered offense that does a good job of taking care of the football. USC missed out on a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff when it gave up 533 yards and a season-high 47 points in a loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. Tulane had 648 total yards in the American Athletic Conference title game.
Post Register
No. 11 UCLA defeats Washington 74-49 for 10th straight win
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — Adem Bona scored a career-high 18 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added another 17, and No. 11 UCLA defeated Washington 74-49 on Sunday night. It was the Bruins’ 10th straight victory to close out their Pacific Northwest road trip.
